Global bio-manufacturing market is expected to grow at a robust pace over the next five years, driven by the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, among others.This has been significantly augmenting the demand for effective and faster treatment of these diseases, which in turn is expected to positively influence the bio-manufacturing market.



Additionally, increase in the approvals of biologics is further expected to propel the market during forecast period.Furthermore, increasing expenditure by various governments and major market players and adoption of advanced biomanufacturing strategies to increase the development pipeline of drugs, vaccines, enzymes, among others is expected to foster the market growth through 2025.



However, the associated risk of product contamination can hamper the market growth. Also, strict regulatory framework regarding GMP can impede the market growth over next few years.



The global bio-manufacturing market is segmented based on product type, source, method, equipment, type, technology, application, end user, and region.Based on product type, the market can be fragmented into antibodies (MoAb), cytokines, enzymes, fusion proteins, hormones, recombinant proteins and others.



The monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to dominate the market over the next five years.Additionally, various monoclonal antibodies such as Humira, Remicade, Enbrel, Rituxan, Avastin and Herceptin are available in the market since 2015 which were manufactured using bio-manufacturing process and are doing very well in the market.



Also, various monoclonal antibodies are in BLA or equivalent stages thereby driving the growth of segment.Based on technology, the market can be categorized into downstream processing, upstream processing, integrated and single use.



The single use segment is expected to witness significant growth on account of the associated benefits such as reduced risk of contamination, higher flexibility in multiproduct facilities, cost-effectiveness, among others. Based on end user, the market can be segmented into biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies, CMOs, CROs, CDMOs and others. The CMOs are expected to dominate the market through 2025 due to anticipated increase in demand for clinical and commercial supply of biologics.



Among all the regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in its bio-manufacturing market owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure by the government and various public-private players, especially in countries like China and India.This has allowed a lot of domestic pharmaceutical companies in these countries to develop a range of biologic products such as monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, among others.



Additionally, most of the major players operating in the market are expanding in Asia Pacific due to availability of low cost labor as well as manufacturing facilities, thereby creating lucrative opportunities.



Major players operating in the global bio-manufacturing market include Abbott Laboratories, Abzena Ltd., AGC Biologics GmbH, Althea Inc., Amgen Inc., Asymchem Laboratories Inc., Baxter Biopharma Solutions LLC, Biocon Ltd., Biogen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Celgene Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, Gilead Sciences, Inc, Lonza Group, MicroProtein Technologies, Inc., Novo Nordisk, Patheon N.V. (Thermo Fischer Scientific), Proteogenix Inc., Proteus Digital Health Inc., among others.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of market players operating across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global bio-manufacturing market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



