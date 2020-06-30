This disclosure is sent on behalf of certain large shareholders in Thin Film Electronics ASA (the "Company").

Reference is made to the announcement made by the Company on 30 June 2020 regarding the increase of the share capital in connection with the Subsequent Offering, and the announcement of 22 May 2020 regarding disclosure of large shareholdings.

The ownership of Alden AS, as reported on 22 May 2020, is representing 12.79% of the Company's total number of outstanding shares following the increase of the share capital.

The ownership of Robert Napier Keith, as reported on 22 May 2020, is representing 12.79% of the Company's total number of outstanding shares following the increase of the share capital.

30 June 2020

Thin Film Electronics ASA