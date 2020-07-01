Washington, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) introduced the Coronavirus Child Care and Education Relief Act. The bill, which earns UNCF’s support, begins the negotiation process for the next congressional stimulus in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The passage of the CARES Act was a strong first step toward providing the resources necessary for our HBCUs,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO of United Negro College Fund (UNCF). “Yet, the growing uncertainty about how long this national emergency will last compels us to urgently ask Congress to pass another measure that will give our HBCUs greater assurance that they have needed resources for the coming academic year. UNCF and HBCUs prioritize first-generation, low-income college students, and I am gratified to see provisions included in this bill that will help these vulnerable and deserving future college graduates who are essential to our nation’s future strength.”

“The disproportionate burden of death and disease caused by the coronavirus on the African American community must be met with a proportional response by the Congress—especially during a time of a national racial reckoning,” said Lodriguez Murray, UNCF senior vice president for public policy and government affairs. “The Coronavirus Child Care and Education Relief Act, by providing substantial funding for HBCUs and MSIs, does that. We support this bill and we encourage the Congress to pass these provisions in whatever stimulus is the final measure.”

Below are highlights from the bill regarding Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and higher education overall.

$131.4 billion in funding for all of higher education collectively.

in funding for all of higher education collectively. $118.3 billion for all institutions of higher education to use to award emergency grant aid to students and respond to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

for all institutions of higher education to use to award emergency grant aid to students and respond to the coronavirus (COVID-19). $9.9 billion in funding for HBCUs and other Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs).

in funding for HBCUs and other Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs). A variation of the funding distribution formula, as proposed by the larger HBCU community, for HBCUs.

The removal of the $62 million cap from the CARES Act on the HBCU Capital Financing Loan Program, which frees up additional resources for HBCUs to respond adequately to COVID-19.

Flexibilities created in the Endowment Challenge Grant program to provide HBCUs access to additional resources.

The ability of HBCUs to use their current Title III grant awards to respond to COVID-19.

Direction to the Secretary of Education to redirect funding in the Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education Program in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) to HBCUs and MSIs.

Additional funding for the TRIO programs.

The ability of all students to benefit from the emergency grant aid.

Text of the Coronavirus Child Care and Education Relief Act, as introduced, can be found here.

