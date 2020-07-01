New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899556/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Antimicrobial/Anti-inflammatory market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 3.9% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 16.9 Tons to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 16.5 Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Antimicrobial/Anti-inflammatory segment will reach a market size of 6.4 Tons by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Functional Textile Finishing Agents market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 8.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately 156.9 Tons in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Functional Textile Finishing Agents market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Archroma Management LLC; BASF SE; Bayer AG; DowDupont Inc.; Ethox Chemicals, LLC; Evonik Industries AG; Huntsman International LLC; Kemira Oyj; Kiri Industries Ltd.; Omnova Solutions, Inc.; Organic Dyes and Pigments; Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.; The Lubrizol Corporation





Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Total Companies Profiled: 41

