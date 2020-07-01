New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fuel Tanks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899549/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Plastic Fuel Tank market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$116.3 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$120.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Plastic Fuel Tank segment will reach a market size of US$828.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Fuel Tanks market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Fuel Tanks market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Fts Co., Ltd.; Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG; Magna International, Inc.; Martinrea International Inc.; Plastic Omnium; Sma Serbatoi S.P.A.; TI Automotive; Unipres Corporation; Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd.; YAPP Automotive Systems Co., Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899549/?utm_source=GNW







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Fuel Tank Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Fuel Tanks Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Fuel Tanks Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Fuel Tanks Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Plastic Fuel Tank (Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Plastic Fuel Tank (Material) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Plastic Fuel Tank (Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Metal (Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Metal (Material) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Metal (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: <45L (Capacity) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: <45L (Capacity) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: <45L (Capacity) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: 45L-70L (Capacity) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: 45L-70L (Capacity) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: 45L-70L (Capacity) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: >70L (Capacity) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: >70L (Capacity) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: >70L (Capacity) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Fuel Tank Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: Fuel Tanks Market in the United States in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 20: Fuel Tanks Historic Demand Patterns in the United States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Fuel Tanks Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: United States Fuel Tanks Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Fuel Tanks Market in the United States by Capacity: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Fuel Tanks Market Share Breakdown by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Fuel Tanks Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 26: Fuel Tanks Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 27: Canadian Fuel Tanks Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Canadian Fuel Tanks Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Fuel Tanks Historic Market Review by Capacity in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Fuel Tanks Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Fuel Tanks Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 32: Fuel Tanks Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Fuel Tanks Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Japanese Market for Fuel Tanks: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Fuel Tanks Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Fuel Tanks Market Share Analysis by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fuel Tanks Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 38: Fuel Tanks Historic Demand Scenario in China in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Fuel Tanks Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Chinese Fuel Tanks Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Capacity for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Fuel Tanks Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Capacity: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Fuel Tanks Market by Capacity: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Fuel Tank Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Fuel Tanks Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Fuel Tanks Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: European Fuel Tanks Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Fuel Tanks Demand Potential in Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 47: European Fuel Tanks Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 48: Fuel Tanks Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: European Fuel Tanks Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020-2027



Table 50: Fuel Tanks Market in Europe in US$ Million by Capacity: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Fuel Tanks Market Share Breakdown by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: Fuel Tanks Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 53: French Fuel Tanks Market: Historic Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: French Fuel Tanks Market Share Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Fuel Tanks Market in France by Capacity: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French Fuel Tanks Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Capacity: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Fuel Tanks Market Share Analysis by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: German Fuel Tanks Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 59: Fuel Tanks Market in Germany: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: German Fuel Tanks Market Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Fuel Tanks Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: German Fuel Tanks Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Fuel Tanks Market Share Breakdown by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fuel Tanks Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 65: Fuel Tanks Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Fuel Tanks Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Italian Fuel Tanks Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Capacity for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Fuel Tanks Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Capacity: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Fuel Tanks Market by Capacity: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Fuel Tanks Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 71: Fuel Tanks Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 72: United Kingdom Fuel Tanks Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Fuel Tanks: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Fuel Tanks Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Fuel Tanks Market Share Analysis by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Fuel Tanks Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 77: Fuel Tanks Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 78: Spanish Fuel Tanks Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Spanish Fuel Tanks Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Fuel Tanks Historic Market Review by Capacity in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Fuel Tanks Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Fuel Tanks Market in Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 83: Fuel Tanks Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 84: Russian Fuel Tanks Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Russian Fuel Tanks Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Fuel Tanks Market in Russia by Capacity: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Fuel Tanks Market Share Breakdown by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Fuel Tanks Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Fuel Tanks Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 90: Fuel Tanks Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Fuel Tanks Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020-2027



Table 92: Fuel Tanks Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Capacity: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Fuel Tanks Market Share Breakdown by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Fuel Tanks Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Fuel Tanks Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Fuel Tanks Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Fuel Tanks Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Fuel Tanks Market: Historic Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Fuel Tanks Market Share Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Fuel Tanks Market in Asia-Pacific by Capacity:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Fuel Tanks Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Capacity: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Fuel Tanks Market Share Analysis by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Australian Fuel Tanks Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 104: Fuel Tanks Market in Australia: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Australian Fuel Tanks Market Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Fuel Tanks Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Fuel Tanks Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Fuel Tanks Market Share Breakdown by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 109: Indian Fuel Tanks Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 110: Fuel Tanks Market in India: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 111: Indian Fuel Tanks Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Indian Fuel Tanks Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Fuel Tanks Historic Market Review by Capacity in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Fuel Tanks Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Fuel Tanks Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: South Korean Fuel Tanks Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 117: Fuel Tanks Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Fuel Tanks Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Fuel Tanks Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity: 2012-2019



Table 120: Fuel Tanks Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fuel Tanks Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 122: Fuel Tanks Demand Patterns in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fuel Tanks Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Fuel Tanks: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Fuel Tanks Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity for the Period

2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fuel Tanks Market Share Analysis by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Fuel Tanks Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 128: Fuel Tanks Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Latin American Fuel Tanks Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fuel Tanks Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 131: Fuel Tanks Historic Demand Scenario in Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Fuel Tanks Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Latin American Fuel Tanks Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Capacity for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Fuel Tanks Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Capacity: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Fuel Tanks Market by Capacity: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 136: Fuel Tanks Demand Potential in Argentina in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 137: Argentinean Fuel Tanks Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 138: Fuel Tanks Market in Argentina: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Argentinean Fuel Tanks Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020-2027



Table 140: Fuel Tanks Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Capacity: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Fuel Tanks Market Share Breakdown by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 142: Fuel Tanks Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 143: Brazilian Fuel Tanks Market: Historic Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Brazilian Fuel Tanks Market Share Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Fuel Tanks Market in Brazil by Capacity: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Fuel Tanks Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Capacity: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Fuel Tanks Market Share Analysis by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 148: Mexican Fuel Tanks Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 149: Fuel Tanks Market in Mexico: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Mexican Fuel Tanks Market Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Fuel Tanks Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Fuel Tanks Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Fuel Tanks Market Share Breakdown by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Fuel Tanks Market in Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 155: Fuel Tanks Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Latin America Fuel Tanks Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of Latin America Fuel Tanks Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Fuel Tanks Market in Rest of Latin America by Capacity: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Fuel Tanks Market Share Breakdown by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Fuel Tanks Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 161: Fuel Tanks Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: The Middle East Fuel Tanks Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: The Middle East Fuel Tanks Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 164: Fuel Tanks Market in the Middle East: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Fuel Tanks Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Fuel Tanks Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Fuel Tanks Historic Market by Capacity in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Fuel Tanks Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Fuel Tanks Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 170: Fuel Tanks Demand Patterns in Iran in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 171: Iranian Fuel Tanks Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Iranian Market for Fuel Tanks: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Fuel Tanks Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Fuel Tanks Market Share Analysis by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 175: Fuel Tanks Demand Potential in Israel in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 176: Israeli Fuel Tanks Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 177: Fuel Tanks Market in Israel: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: Israeli Fuel Tanks Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020-2027



Table 179: Fuel Tanks Market in Israel in US$ Million by Capacity: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Fuel Tanks Market Share Breakdown by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fuel Tanks Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 182: Fuel Tanks Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 183: Saudi Arabian Fuel Tanks Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Saudi Arabian Fuel Tanks Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Capacity for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Fuel Tanks Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Capacity: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Fuel Tanks Market by Capacity: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Fuel Tanks Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: United Arab Emirates Fuel Tanks Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 189: Fuel Tanks Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Fuel Tanks Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Capacity for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Fuel Tanks Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity: 2012-2019



Table 192: Fuel Tanks Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Rest of Middle East Fuel Tanks Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 194: Fuel Tanks Market in Rest of Middle East: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Middle East Fuel Tanks Market Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Fuel Tanks Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Fuel Tanks Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Fuel Tanks Market Share Breakdown by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 199: Fuel Tanks Market in Africa in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 200: Fuel Tanks Historic Demand Patterns in Africa in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 201: African Fuel Tanks Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: African Fuel Tanks Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Fuel Tanks Market in Africa by Capacity: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Fuel Tanks Market Share Breakdown by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899549/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001