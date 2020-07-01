30 June 2020

AKWEL AND TALLANO FORM PARTNERSHIP TO SCALE UP AND COMMERCIALISE AN INNOVATIVE SOLUTION FOR CAPTURING FINE PARTICLES DURING VEHICLE BRAKING

Fine particle emissions during automotive vehicle braking are six times higher than exhaust emissions from a catalytic converter .

AKWEL has formed a partnership with Tallano Technologie, which has developed and patented the TAMIC® solution, a system for collecting harmful micro-particles emitted during vehicle braking, reducing particle emissions by 85 to 90%.

About AKWEL

An independent, family-owned group listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange, AKWEL is an automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, offering first-rate industrial and technological expertise in applying and processing materials (plastics, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration.

Operating in 20 countries across every continent, AKWEL employs almost 12,000 people worldwide.

www.akwel-automotive.com

About Tallano Technologie

Founded in 2012 and led by Christophe Rocca-Serra and Jean-Louis Juchault, Tallano Technologie offers an innovative solution for trapping fine particles at source during vehicle braking.

Knowing that these emissions are a public health issue, with potentially harmful effects for the human body and the environment, Tallano Technologie strives to revolutionise how automobiles and public transport operators combat fine particle emissions.

Tallano is actively supported by investors from the manufacturing and transportation industries.

www.tallano.eu

