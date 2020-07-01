Globaler Führer in Krypto Trackers notiert den Bitcoin ETP an der Deutschen Börse

1. Juli 2020 Zürich | Frankfurt - Der weltweit führende Emittent von Krypto ETPs, 21Shares AG, lanziert offiziell den 21Shares Bitcoin ETP (ISIN: CH0454664001 - WKN: A2T64E) auf dem regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse am 2. Juli 2020. 21Shares AG - mit Hauptsitz in Zug - hat im November 2018 Geschichte gemacht, als die junge Firma den ersten Krypto Korb (HODL) auf der Welt an der SIX Swiss Börse notiert hat.

Seit Zug Anfang 2017 zum globalen Hotspot für sogenannte Initial Coin Offerings wurde, ist die Schweiz weltweit führend in der Blockchainindustrie. Als die Institution, die den weltweiten Zugang zu dieser neuartigen Anlageklasse ermöglicht hat, stärkt die 21Shares AG die führende Position der Schweiz nun weiter mit der Ausweitung ihres Produktangebotes auf den internationalen Markt durch die Notierung an der Deutschen Börse.

ABTC (21Shares Bitcoin ETP) - mit einem Track Record von über eineinhalb Jahren und einer niedrigen Kostenstruktur von 1.49% p.a. - hat die institutionelle Akzeptanz der digitalen Asset Industrie nach vorne katapultiert als es als erstes Krypto ETP auf einer regulierten Börse (die SIX Swiss Börse) notiert wurde. Von der Pionierarbeit des 21Shares Teams inspiriert, haben andere Emittenten im Markt die Struktur des originalen Bitcoin ETPs der 21Shares AG repliziert.

Hany Rashwan, CEO der 21Shares AG, sagt: "21Shares freut sich, dieses historische Produkt nach Europa zu bringen. Wir fühlen uns geehrt, Anlegern durch unsere einfache, transparente und regulierte Krypto-ETP-Produktsuite Zugang zur leistungsstärksten Anlageklasse des letzten Jahrzehnts zu verschaffen, und wir glauben, dass dies auch in den nächsten Jahren der Fall sein wird".

Sina Meier, Direktor der 21Shares AG, sagt:” Als eine Schweizer Firma, sind wir stolz darauf das Ethos der sogenannten “Krypto Nation” in die benachbarten Länder zu bringen. Die Notierung an der Deutschen Börse stärkt nicht nur unsere Position in der Schweiz, sondern eröffnet auch unsere institutionell strukturierten Produkte an den weiteren europäischen und internationalen Markt.”

Es handelt sich hierbei keineswegs um den ersten Vorstoß der 21Shares AG in regulierte Märkte, sondern lediglich um eine Ergänzung einer bereits erfolgreichen Palette an Notierungen an europäischen Börsen von der Firma, die im November 2018 den ersten institutionellen Krypto-Korb (HODL) kreiert haben. Gemäss dem Management Team, ist es “uns eine Ehre, den Bitcoin ETP auf Xetra zu notieren, und wir planen auch unseren Krypto-Korb ETP HODL (ISIN: CH0445689208) im nächsten Schritt an die Börse zu bringen, sobald wir die regulatorische Genehmigung erhalten.” Die ETPs der 21Shares AG bringen zusätzliche Transparenz, Schutz und Integrität für den Anleger in einer anderseits unregulierten Anlageklasse.

21Shares ist bereits mit einem Büro in Berlin vertreten. Desweiteren plant die Firma weitere Listings von Krypto-ETPs. ABTC liefert bereits seit mehr als einem Jahr physischen Bitcoin-Exposure, und die CCP Abwicklung wird die Sicherheitsbedenken der Anleger beim Clearing solcher Produkte noch weiter beruhigen.

Über 21Shares

21Shares macht die Investition in Kryptoassets so einfach wie den Kauf und Verkauf von Aktien über Ihren herkömmlichen Makler oder Ihres Finanzinstitutes. Anleger können mit einer konventionellen ETP-Struktur (oder einem Tracker) einfach, mit vollem Vertrauen und Sicherheit und kostengünstig in Kryptowährungen investieren, dank der von 21Shares eingeführten „21Shares“ ETP-Suite, die jetzt aus elf Krypto-ETPs besteht: dem 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin (ABTC:SW), 21Shares Ethereum (AETH:SW), 21Shares Ripple XRP (AXRP:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH:SW), 21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB:SW), 21Shares Tezos ETP (AXTZ:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA:SW), 21Shares Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS:SW), Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON:SW) und 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC:SW). Die gesamte Produktpalette wird an der Deutschen Börse, SIX Swiss Exchange, der BX Swiss und der Börse Stuttgart in CHF, USD, GBP und EUR in einem regulierten Umfeld gehandelt. 21Shares wurde 2018 gegründet und wird von einem talentierten Team von Unternehmern aus der Technologie- und Finanzwelt und erfahrenen Bankiers geleitet. Das Unternehmen mit Sitz in Zug und Büros in Zürich, Berlin und New York hat mehrere Weltneuheiten eingeführt, darunter den ersten börsenkotierten Krypto-Index (HODL) im 2018. 21Shares hat heute insgesamt elf Krypto-ETPs an der Börse notiert und hat über $60 Mio. AuM.

Pressekontakt

Laurent Kssis +41 44 260 86 60 press@21Shares.com

