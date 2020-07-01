Globaler Führer in Krypto Trackers 21Shares AG notiert den Bitcoin ETP an der Deutschen Börse



1. Juli 2020 Zürich/Frankfurt - Der weltweit führende Emittent von Krypto ETPs, 21Shares AG, lanziert offiziell den 21Shares Bitcoin ETP (ISIN: CH0454664001 - WKN A2T64E) auf dem regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse am 2. Juli 2020. 21Shares AG ist seit dem Dual Listing von sieben ihrer ETPs an der Börse Stuttgart im Januar 2020 aktiv im deutschen Markt.

ABTC - mit einem Track Record von über eineinhalb Jahren und einer niedrigen Kostenstruktur von 1.49% p.a. - hat die institutionelle Akzeptanz der digitalen Asset Industrie nach vorne katapultiert, da es als erstes Krypto ETP auf einer regulierten Börse (die SIX Swiss Börse) notiert wurde. Von der Pionierarbeit des 21Shares Teams inspiriert, haben andere Emittenten im Markt die Struktur des originalen Bitcoin ETPs der 21Shares AG repliziert.

Laurent Kssis, Managing Director der 21Shares AG, sagt:” Unsere Produkte sind dank unserer Partner seit Anfang des Jahres in Deutschland erwerbbar. Die zusätzliche Notierung an der XETRA stärkt daher nicht nur unsere derzeitige Position in Deutschland, sondern es öffnet unsere institutionell strukturierten Produkte auch an den weiteren europäischen und internationalen Markt. Wir freuen uns weiterhin neue Anlageklassen zu unseren Investoren zu bringen. Krypto ist heute einfacher zugänglich als je zuvor.“

Michael Lie, Leiter des Bereichs Digital Assets bei Flow Traders, sagt: "Flow Traders arbeitet seit November 2018 mit 21Shares zusammen und sieht die zunehmende Anzahl von Crypto-ETPs, die in Europa gelistet sind, als eine äußerst positive Entwicklung für den Markt. Daher war es für uns eine natürliche Entscheidung, als Designated Sponsor an einer der größten europäischen Börsen teilzunehmen. Wir freuen uns, diese Bemühungen fortzusetzen und 21Shares zu unterstützen".

Es handelt sich hierbei keineswegs um den ersten Vorstoß der 21Shares AG in regulierte Märkte, sondern lediglich um eine Ergänzung einer bereits erfolgreichen Palette an Notierungen an europäischen Börsen von der Firma, die im November 2018 den ersten institutionellen Krypto-Korb (HODL) kreiert haben. Gemäss dem Management Team, ist es “uns eine Ehre, den Bitcoin ETP auf Xetra zu notieren, und wir planen auch unseren Krypto-Basket ETP HODL (ISIN: CH0445689208) im nächsten Schritt an die Börse zu bringen, sobald wir die regulatorische Genehmigung erhalten.” Die ETPs der 21Shares AG bringen zusätzliche Transparenz, Schutz und Integrität für den Anleger in einer anderseits unregulierten Anlageklasse.

21Shares ist bereits mit einem Büro in Berlin vertreten. Desweiteren plant die Firma weitere Listings von Krypto-ETPs. ABTC liefert bereits seit mehr als einem Jahr physischen Bitcoin-Exposure, und die CCP Abwicklung wird die Sicherheitsbedenken der Anleger beim Clearing solcher Produkte noch weiter beruhigen.





Über 21Shares

21Shares macht die Investition in Kryptoassets so einfach wie den Kauf und Verkauf von Aktien über Ihren herkömmlichen Makler oder Ihres Finanzinstitutes. Anleger können mit einer konventionellen ETP-Struktur (oder einem Tracker) einfach, mit vollem Vertrauen und Sicherheit und kostengünstig in Kryptowährungen investieren, dank der von 21Shares eingeführten „21Shares“ ETP-Suite, die jetzt aus elf Krypto-ETPs besteht: dem 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin (ABTC:SW), 21Shares Ethereum (AETH:SW), 21Shares Ripple XRP (AXRP:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH:SW), 21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB:SW), 21Shares Tezos ETP (AXTZ:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA:SW), 21Shares Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS:SW), Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON:SW) und 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC:SW). Die gesamte Produktpalette wird an der Deutschen Börse, SIX Swiss Exchange, der BX Swiss und der Börse Stuttgart in CHF, USD, GBP und EUR in einem regulierten Umfeld gehandelt. 21Shares wurde 2018 gegründet und wird von einem talentierten Team von Unternehmern aus der Technologie- und Finanzwelt und erfahrenen Bankiers geleitet. Das Unternehmen mit Sitz in Zug und Büros in Zürich, Berlin und New York hat mehrere Weltneuheiten eingeführt, darunter den ersten börsenkotierten Krypto-Index (HODL) im 2018. 21Shares hat heute insgesamt elf Krypto-ETPs an der Börse notiert und hat über $60 Mio. AuM.

Pressekontakt

Laurent Kssis +41 44 260 86 60 press@21Shares.com