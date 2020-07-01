Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address Tilžės st. 149, LT-76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania.

Life insurance company Bonum Publicum owned by Šiaulių Bankas changes its name to SB Draudimas from 1 July. The change was driven by the closer integration with Šiaulių Bankas and based on a group-wide image strategy of being closer to the customer.

"Implementing the strategy Your bank - Closer to You we are using our strength - the widest network of units in the country when not only the bank’s but also its subsidiaries’ services are available in all customer service points. In addition, the name of SB Draudimas will be more coherent with the brand of other group companies - thus, the company will be better recognized as part of Šiaulių Bankas group and the main activity of the company will be revealed more precisely”, - V. Sinius pointed out the advantages of the change.

SB Draudimas is investing in the quality of its services this year - self-service and remote customer service opportunities are being expanded and agreements based on the individual needs of customer are offered. Next year it is intended to introduce an on-line sales portal optimizing the process of concluding an insurance agreement and to offer insurance for mortgage credit borrowers.

With the new name SB Draudimas introduced its updated trade mark, logo, and a visual style. The new logo consists of a graphic element - an irregularly defined green line inside which the graphic element of the Šiaulių Bankas logo is embedded. The new trade mark will reflect the approach of SB Draudimas to life: more colours, light shapes and positivity.

The SB Draudimas trade mark is accompanied by a new slogan - for life without fear. According to the Director of the company S. Jokubaitis, the clients want to live the way they think it is best for them and not to follow the instructions of the insurance company. Therefore, a life insurance service must be developed with people in mind, for their life without fear.