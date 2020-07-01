Change of Nomad
Dublin and London – July 1, 2020 - Providence Resources P.l.c. (“Providence” or the “Company”), the Irish based energy company, today announces that J&E Davy (“Davy”) has been appointed as nominated adviser to the Company pursuant to the AIM Rules with immediate effect.
Davy will act as the sole broker to the Company going forward.
