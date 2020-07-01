



Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, July 01, 2020, 08:30 am CEST - Curetis N.V. in liquidatie (the "Company") today announced the publication of its audited 2019 full year financial results and 2019 Annual Report. Originally scheduled for April 30, 2020, this was delayed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s finance department’s operations, its external advisors, including a purely remote and off-site auditing effort required as part of the liquidation of the Company.

The publication of the audited 2019 full year financial results and 2019 Annual Report follows the delisting from Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels on May 6, 2020, and the Distribution in Advance on May 7, 2020, to the Company’s shareholders holding shares in the Company on the Distribution Record Date on May 6, 2020 of 1,622,568 shares of OpGen Inc., a Delaware corporation.

For a copy of the Annual Report and audited full year 2019 financial statements and more information about the Distribution in Advance, the transaction with OpGen and the delisting of the Company’s shares from Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels, the Company kindly refers to the Shareholder Circular and the extraordinary general meeting, held on March 10, 2020 and the press release issued by the Company on April 20, 2020, which all are available on the Company’s website at: www.curetis-nv.com.



