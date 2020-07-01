Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS has the oldest loyalty programme in Estonia with nearly 700,000 customers, which enables Partner Card holders to collect points for purchases and receive a discount for subsequent purchases with these points. Today, the new Partner Card service, Kuukaart (Monthly Card), will be launched - all existing Partner Cards and LHV Partner bank cards can be used by customers for payment, paying for purchases made in one month with one invoice. No additional cost or interest will be added upon timely payment of the invoice for the service. More information about the new service is available here .

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Management Board

Tel +372 731 5000