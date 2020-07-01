AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania.



Amber Grid hereby informs that on 30th of June 2020 the long-term finance agreement was concluded with European Investment Bank (hereafter, EIB).



Maximum amount of the provided financing is up to EUR 65m and maximum lending period - up to 18 years.



The loan is dedicated to the financing of the gas interconnection between Poland and Lithuania (GIPL) construction works which are ongoing from the beginning of this year.



The contract was approved by the Board of Amber Grid Board on 4th of June 2020 and by General Shareholder Meeting of the Company on 29th of June 2020.

