Global genome editing market is expected to grow at a brisk rate during the forecast period owing to growing number of research activities for treatment of various chronic diseases using this technology. Further, increased government funding for genomics technology around the globe, growing preference for personalized medicine and increase in R&D expenditure are fueling the market growth of genome editing.



Genome editing is a way of making specific changes to the DNA of a cell or organism.It could be used to edit the genome of any organism.



It uses a type of enzyme called an ‘engineered nuclease’ which cuts the genome in a specific place.After cutting the DNA in a specific place, the cell naturally repairs the cut.



It finds application in large number of areas, such as mutation, therapeutics, and agriculture biotechnology. Moreover, rise in the number of chronic and infectious diseases is likely to fuel the market for genome editing in the coming years.



The global genome editing market is segmented based on technique, applications, source, end-user and region.Based on applications, the market is segmented into synthetic biology, engineering cell line & organisms, therapeutic genome editing and others.



Among them, the cell line engineering is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the coming years due to increase in the number of people suffering with genetic disorders and rising government funding for stem cell research.



Based on end-user, the global genome editing market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, clinical research organization and research institutes.Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies contribute to the largest share of revenue generation for global genome editing market.



Growing establishments of biotech and pharma companies in emerging economies and growing usage of gene editing technique in research activities undertaken by them to manufacture and develop drugs for rare diseases anticipated to fuel the market across the globe.

Major players operating in the global genome editing market include Thermofisher Scientific, STEMCELL Technologies, CRISPR Therapeutics, Pfizer, Bayer Crop Science, Editas Medicine, Intellia Therapeutics , Cellectis, Sangamo Therapeutics , Origene Technologies, Merck, New England Biolabs, Lonza Group Ltd., Integrated DNA Technologies, Horizon Discovery Group Plc, Genscript, Transposagen Biopharmaceutical, Inari Agriculture, Inscripta, Beam therapeutics and others. Growing number of researches and developments in healthcare industry are expected to drive genome editing market until 2025.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global genome editing market.

• To classify and forecast global genome editing market based on technique, applications, source, end-user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global genome editing market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global genome editing market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global genome editing market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global genome editing market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global genome editing market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Genome editing companies, end users and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to genome editing

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global genome editing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Technique:

o CRISPR

o Zinc Finger Nucleases

o TALENs

o Restriction Enzymes

o Others

• Market, By Applications:

o Synthetic Biology

o Engineering Cell Line & Organisms

o Therapeutic Genome Editing

o Others

• Market, By Source:

o Animal

o Plant

o Microbes

o Human

• Market, By End-User:

o Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

o Clinical Research Organization

o Research Institutes

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

o Europe

o North America

o South America

o Middle East



Competitive Landscape

:

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global genome editing market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





