The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 40.9 million in 2nd quarter 2020 or by 30.6% less than in 2019. In 2nd quarter 2020, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania decreased by 29.8% year-to-year, in Latvia decreased by 27.0% and in Estonia decreased by 38.3%. Based on the Government of the Republic of Lithuania act regarding quarantine declaration, from 16th March 2020 until 18th April 2020 all Apranga Group stores in Lithuania were closed due to epidemic coronavirus (COVID-19) infection (stores in supermarkets were closed until 25th April 2020). Also, according to the resolution of the Government of the Republic of Estonia, all Group stores operating in shopping malls in Estonia were closed from 27th March 2020 until 11th May 2020. From 28th March 2020 until 16th May 2020, stores in Latvia operating in shopping malls could not work on weekends. These temporary closures had a significant impact on the Group's generated turnover.



The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group was EUR 86.7 million in January through June 2020 or by 20.2% less than in 2019.

In January-June 2020, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania was EUR 50.7 million and decreased by 21.4% year-on-year.

In 1st half 2020 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Latvia amounted to EUR 22.0 million and decreased by 13.5% year-on-year.

In 1st half 2020 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Estonia was EUR 14.0 million and decreased by 25.0% year-on-year.

In 6 months 2020, Apranga Group opened 4 stores, renovated 5 stores and closed 6 stores.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 184 stores (106 in Lithuania, 51 in Latvia and 27 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 93.4 thousand sq. m., or by 3.3% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

„Apranga“ Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801



