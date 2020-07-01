New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biomaterials Market By Product, By Material Type, By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916718/?utm_source=GNW



Global biomaterials market is expected to register substantial rate of growth during the forecast period owing to factors like increasing geriatric population, rapidly growing healthcare sector and its wider use in various products and applications, such as contact lenses, skin repair, blood vessel prosthesis, gene transfer, drug delivery, and dental.



Biomaterials are artificially derived synthetic or natural materials which are used to interact with biological systems for medical purposes and treatments.They are often used in medical applications to augment or replace a natural function.



The biomaterial market is anticipated to grow significantly during the next five years due to discoveries in tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, and more.They often are biodegradable, and some are bio-absorbable, meaning they are eliminated gradually from the body after fulfilling a function.



Additionally, metals, ceramics, plastic, glass, and even living cells and tissue all can be used in creating a biomaterial.Moreover, heavy funding by government organizations for innovation of new products is creating new scope for the growth in biomaterials market.



Rising prevalence of cardiovascular, neurological, & orthopedic disorders, coupled with increasing awareness regarding the advantages of biomaterials products is further driving the market. Furthermore, rising prevalence of cardiovascular, neurological, & orthopedic disorders around the world is anticipated to create major demand for biomaterials through 2025.



The global biomaterials market is segmented based on product, material type, type, application, end user, and region.Based on material type, the market is segmented into metallic, natural, ceramics, polymeric, living cell and tissue.



The metallic biomaterials segment held lion’s share in 2019 due to wide use of metals in the manufacturing of medical devices and their use in orthopedic procedures for bone support and replacement, as they are strong and resistant to fatigue degradation.



By region, North America dominates the biomaterials market owing to the initiatives undertaken by several public and private organizations in the region.Also, factors such as favorable government policies and presence of major market players made the region dominant in terms of revenue share in 2019.



However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to register highest CAGR in the coming years due to a large population base in countries like India and China coupled with growing incidences of chronic diseases and rising awareness about biomaterials in the region.



Major players operating in the global biomaterials market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Bayer AG, Corbion NV, Wright Medical Technology, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Collagen Matrix, Inc., Noble Biomaterials Inc, Covalon Technologies Ltd, Olympus corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Cook Medical, Smith and Nephew, Becton Dickinson, Medtronic, Angiodynamics and others. The market players are focusing on new researches as well as merger and acquisitions to make a strong foothold in the global market of biomaterials.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global biomaterials market.

• To classify and forecast global biomaterials market based on product, material type, type, application, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global biomaterials market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global biomaterials market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global biomaterials market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global biomaterials market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global biomaterials market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Biomaterials companies, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to biomaterials

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global biomaterials market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



• Market, By Product:

o Implants

o Valves

o Joint Replacement

o Contact Lenses

o Others

• Market, By Material Type:

o Metallic

o Natural

o Ceramics

o Polymeric

o Living Cell

o Tissue

• Market, By Type:

o Bioinert

o Bioresorbable

o Bio Tolerant

o Bioactive

• Market, By Application:

o Ophthalmology

o Cardiovascular

o Orthopedic

o Wound Healing

o Plastic Surgery

o Neurology

o Dental

o Others

• Market, By End User:

o Private Hospitals

o Government Hospitals

o Specialty Clinics

• Market, By Region

o Asia-Pacific

o Europe

o North America

o South America

o Middle East



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global biomaterials market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





