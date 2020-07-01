Dublin, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biofertilizers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Nitrogen Fixing, Phosphate Solubilizing), by Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment), by Crop Type, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biofertilizers market size is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 12.8%.



Rising demand for organically produced food products across emerging economies backed with growing economic stability is the key boost to the marketspace.



Growing consumer preference for healthy eating habits globally coupled with rising disposable income levels of individuals in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific, including Indonesia, Japan, India, and Thailand, is projected to boost the demand for organic food and beverage products in the region.



Further, according to the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture, number of organic farmers has grown significantly since 2000 due to the constant efforts undertaken by government agencies and agricultural and environmental authorities globally. The government to raise awareness about the benefits of switching to organic harvesting and incentives to promote sustainable farming practices.



The largest market for organic food retail sales in 2017 and 2018 was the U.S. followed by Germany, France, China, and Italy, respectively. Growing acceptance of organic-based farming techniques and consumer inclination toward organic food are anticipated to drive the demand for organic fertilizers in the foreseeable future.



Yet another key driver for the development of the market is the increased focus on environmental sustainability, which would result in reduced consumption of petroleum-based products and a shift to bio-based alternatives. Carbon footprint of greenhouse gas emission is one of the major hazards associated with the manufacturing of chemicals from crude oil.



The use of biofertilizers is bound to minimize carbon footprints significantly in due course and is, therefore, being highly promoted by key regulatory authorities worldwide. Biofertilizer production emits significantly lower CO2, which makes them increasingly popular in the developed regions of North America and Europe.



Report Highlights

North America accounted for the largest market share of 32.6%, in terms of revenue, in 2019 and is projected to grow at a volumetric rate of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027

Nitrogen fixing biofertilizers are observed to reflect heavy growth in terms of consumption with a CAGR of 12.1% from 2020 to 2027 on account of widespread demand generation from North American and European agricultural communities to boost yield of various cereals

Among the various crop types, cereals & grains captured a significant market with global biofertilizer consumption share of 76.4%. This was majorly due to heavy demand for wheat from various Asian and Latin American countries such as Thailand, Singapore, India, Brazil, and Argentina.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market segmentation & scope

1.2 Market definitions

1.3 Information procurement

1.3.1 Information analysis

1.3.2 Market formulation & data visualization

1.3.3 Data validation & publishing

1.4 Research scope and assumptions

1.4.1 List to data sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market outlook

2.2 Competitive insights



Chapter 3 Biofertilizers Market: Market Variables & Trends Analysis

3.1 Industry taxonomy

3.2 Global biofertilizers & market penetration matrix

3.3 Industry value chain analysis

3.3.1 Distribution channels

3.3.2 Price trend analysis

3.4 Raw material analysis

3.5 Technology overview

3.6 Regulatory framework

3.6.1 Standards & compliance

3.6.1.1 Biofertilizers Registration Regulations (Nigeria)

3.6.1.1.1 Classification of bio-fertilizer

3.6.1.1.2 Application for registration

3.6.1.1.3 Labeling

3.6.1.1.4 Demand for evidence of registration

3.6.1.1.5 Advertisement

3.6.1.1.6 Packaging

3.6.1.1.7 Storage/distribution:

3.6.1.1.8 Disposal

3.6.1.2 NAFDAC Bio-fertilizer Labelling Regulations 2014 (Nigeria)

3.6.1.2.1 Labeling information

3.6.1.2.2 Name and address on label

3.6.1.2.3 Declaration of ingredients

3.6.1.2.4 Net content

3.6.1.2.5 Date marking instructions

3.6.1.2.6 Registration number

3.6.1.2.7 Precautionary statement

3.6.1.2.8 Toxicological information

3.6.1.3 Biofertilizers and Organic Fertilizers in Fertilizer (Control) Order, 1985 (India)

3.6.1.3.1 General rules

3.6.1.3.2 Definition

3.6.2 HSE Policies

3.7 Market dynamics

3.7.1 Market driver analysis

3.7.1.1 Rising demand for organic food products

3.7.1.2 Favorable regulatory scenario globally

3.7.2 Market restraint analysis

3.7.2.1 Premium synthetic fertilizer formualtion in demand

3.7.3 Industry challenges

3.7.4 Market opportunity analysis

3.8 Industry analysis tools

3.8.1 Porter's analysis

3.8.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.9 Patent analysis

3.10 Financial analysis

3.10.1 Fixed cost (plant & machinery)

3.10.2 Indirect cost

3.10.3 Cost structure analysis



Chapter 4 Biofertilizers Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Product market introduction

4.2 Biofertilizers market estimates & forecast, by product

4.2.1 Nitrogen fixing

4.2.2 Phosphate solubilizing

4.2.3 Others



Chapter 5 Biofertilizers Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Application market introduction

5.2 Biofertilizers market estimates & forecast, by application

5.2.1 Seed treatment

5.2.2 Soil treatment



Chapter 6 Biofertilizers Market: Crop Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Crop type market introduction

6.2 Biofertilizers market estimates & forecast, by crop type

6.2.1 Cereals & grains

6.2.2 Oilseeds & pulses

6.2.3 Fruits & vegetables

6.2.4 Others



Chapter 7 Biofertilizers Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Biofertilizers market estimates & forecast, by region

7.1.1 North America

7.1.2 Europe

7.1.3 Asia Pacific

7.1.4 Latin America

7.1.5 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Key company/competition categorization (key innovators, market leaders, emerging players)

8.2 Vendor landscape

8.2.1 List of key distributors & channel partners

8.2.1.1 Competitive landscape

8.3 Market share analysis

8.4 Mergers & acquisitions



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 CBF China Bio-Fertilizer AG

9.1.1 Company introduction

9.1.2 General information

9.1.3 Key financial data

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.2 Novozymes A/S

9.3 AgriLife

9.4 Mapleton Agri Biotec

9.5 Biomax

9.6 Rizobacter Argentina S.A.

9.7 Symborg S.L.

9.8 National Fertilizers Ltd.

9.9 Antibiotice S.A.

9.10 Lallemand Inc.

9.11 Labiofam S.A.

9.12 Sigma Agri-Science, LLC

9.13 Agrinos Inc.

9.14 Fertilizers USA LLC

9.15 Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yt4fdv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900