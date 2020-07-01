New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market By Product Type, By Product, By Animal Type, By Registration, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916717/?utm_source=GNW



The market for animal pharmaceuticals market is likely to grow with a steady CAGR during the forecast period due to the increase in pet adoption, rise in fatal diseases like Ebola and swine flu spreading from consumption of dairy and animal related products.Animal pharmaceuticals are highly beneficial in diagnosis and treatment of animal disorders.



The restraining factors for the market can be the government rules regarding animal testing, and the probability of sales of fake medicines across e-commerce platforms.



The global animal pharmaceuticals market is segmented on the basis of product type, product, animal type, registration and region.Based on animal type, the market is segmented into companion and production animals.



Companion animals tend to hold a larger share in the market as pet owners are concerned for their pet’s health and well-being. As compared to production animals, companion animals receive special care and veterinary treatment from their owners, which is the major factor driving the market share of this segment.



The overall animal pharmaceuticals market is widespread, expanding itself to Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa.North America holds the largest market share by virtue of the pre-existing established pharmaceutical companies and the increasing consumption of meat and milk in the region.



However, fastest growth is shown by the Asia-Pacific sector due to export of animals to other countries. Export process involves testing of the animals with which farm owners need to comply with therefore, the region is expected to witness highest growth over the next five years.



Major players of the animal pharmaceuticals market include Zoetis Inc, Merck Animal Health, Vetoquinol SA, Zoetis Inc, Virbac SA, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eli Lilly & Co, Perrigo Co PLC, Sanofi SA, Bayer AG, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Ceva Sante Animale S.A., Covetrus Inc., Idexx Laboratories Inc., Vetoquinol USA, Inc., Norbrook Laboratories, Ltd., Huvepharma EOOD, Adivo GmbH, Ceva Sant Animale, Phibro Animal Health Corp, etc. The inter-company competition keeps on increasing parallelly with the market which in turn leads to innovations in technology, thus enhancing animal healthcare sector.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global animal pharmaceuticals market.

• To classify and forecast global animal pharmaceuticals market based on product type, product, animal type, registration and region.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global animal pharmaceuticals market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global animal pharmaceuticals market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global animal pharmaceuticals market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global animal pharmaceuticals market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global animal pharmaceuticals market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, suppliers of medicines, distributors and other stakeholders

• Animal healthcare centers, vets

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to animal pharmaceuticals

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global animal pharmaceuticals market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product Type:

o Vaccine

o Veterinary

o Others

• Market, By Product:

o Ectoparasiticides

- Ivermectin

- Cypermethrin

- Fipronil

- Coumaphos

- Others

o Endoparasiticides

- Ivermectin

- Praziquantel

- Flubendazol

- Milbemycin

- Levamisole

- Fenbendazole

- Pyrantel

- Others

o Anti-Inflammatories

- NSAIDs

- Corticosteroids

- Others

o Bronchodilators

- Theophylline

- Albuterol

- Others

• Market, By Animal Type:

o Companion Animals

o Production Animals

• Market, By Registration:

o Generic

o Patented

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

o Europe

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- France

- Germany

- Spain

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

- Qatar

- South Africa



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global animal pharmaceuticals market.



