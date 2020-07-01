Dublin, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Carbon Dioxide Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the North American carbon dioxide market, depicts that the industry is anticipated to bloom at a CAGR of 2.89% and 2.51% in terms of revenue and volume, respectively, over the estimated period 2019-2028.



The United States and Canada together constitute the North American carbon dioxide market.



In 2011, the United States surpassed Russia and became the largest producer of natural gas in the world. The country also surpassed Saudi Arabia in 2018 and became the largest producer of petroleum across the globe. This increase in the US is considered as one of the largest absolute petroleum and natural gas production increases. The rich petroleum deposits in the Permian region of western Texas and the areas of eastern New Mexico are contributing majorly towards the growth in the US' crude oil production. Therefore, the production of oil & gas in the United States is likely to increase further, which will consequently increase the demand for carbon dioxide in the country in the next few years.



The growing demand for convenience beverages due to the rapidly changing lifestyles, such as rising sports activities, workaholic culture and an increasing disposable income, is contributing to the growth of the carbon dioxide market. The rising urban class is the major attractive factor for the increased use of carbon dioxide in the US. This is responsible for influencing the carbon dioxide market growth in the US positively.



Some noteworthy companies in the carbon dioxide market are Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Cosmo Engineering Co Ltd, Linde, Airgas Inc and Continental Carbonic Products Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. North America Carbon Dioxide Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Ethyl Alcohol is the Largest Source for Carbon Dioxide

2.2.2. Increasing Usage in Firefighting

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Value Chain Analysis

2.7. Pestel Analysis

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Use of Carbon Dioxide Flooding for Enhanced Oil Recovery

2.8.2. Growing Demand for Soft Drinks

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. High Cost of Capture and Storage

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Use in Medical Sector is Increasing

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Environmental Concern



3. Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook - by Source

3.1. Ethyl Alcohol

3.2. Ethylene Oxide

3.3. Hydrogen

3.4. Substitute Natural Gas

3.5. Other Sources



4. Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook - by Application

4.1. Oil & Gas

4.2. Food & Beverages

4.3. Medical

4.4. Rubber

4.5. Firefighting

4.6. Other Applications



5. Carbon Dioxide Market - North America

5.1. United States

5.2. Canada



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Universal Industrial Gases Inc

6.2. Linde

6.3. Air Products and Chemicals Inc

6.4. Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd (Air Products and Chemicals Inc)

6.5. Airgas Inc

6.6. Continental Carbonic Products Inc

6.7. Matheson Tri-Gas Inc

6.8. Boc

6.9. Air Liquide

6.10. Cosmo Engineering Co Ltd



7. Research Methodology & Scope

7.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

7.1.1. Objectives of Study

7.1.2. Scope of Study

7.2. Sources of Data

7.2.1. Primary Data Sources

7.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

7.3. Research Methodology

7.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

7.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

7.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

7.3.4. Data Collection

7.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gp4nu4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900