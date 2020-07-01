Dublin, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Education & Learning System Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart education & learning system market is expected to display a positive market trend over the forecast period 2019-2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.90%.



The surging demand for digital learning, rising number of initiatives by the government in developing nations, and technological advancements with respect to smart learning are helping the market to progress in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the growing trend of BYOD and the growing number of virtual schools are creating lucrative opportunities for market growth.



However, developing nations are not as adept in technology adoption as developed ones. This is majorly hampering the studied market's growth. Besides, the high cost of implementing e-learning software is restraining this growth further. Additionally, the growing security & privacy concerns and the lower levels of awareness on e-learning are creating hurdles in market growth.



The market for smart education & learning systems spans across North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe.



North America's e-learning market is growing rapidly owing to the fast technological adoption by various organizations to impart effective training to their employees. Corporates have realized that enhancing the quality of their employee training programs will result in higher employee productivity. The larger companies are increasingly incorporating software-based technologies for monitoring and analyzing their staff's daily or weekly performance.



However, certain small companies have been finding it difficult to incorporate these high-cost solutions. This has encouraged online learning solutions providers to offer LMS-hosted services to these small and medium businesses. These factors are enhancing the growth of the smart education & learning system market in North America.



Competitive Outlook



The prominent companies in the smart education & learning system market are Saba Software, Promethean Limited, Ellucian Company LP, Cisco Systems Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Microsoft, Dell EMC, Adobe, Blackboard Inc, D2L Corporation, SAP SE, Educomp Solutions Ltd, NIIT, Pearson, and SMART Technologies ULC.



Dell is a US-based multinational corporation with its headquarters in Hopkinton, Massachusetts and Round Rock, Texas, the United States. It has developed the Dell Chromebook for Education and the Dell Latitude for Education for the smart education & learning system market. Dell's 300,000+ proven expertise classrooms cross the world leverage Dell's solutions for education.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Smart Education & Learning System Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. North America Holds the Largest Share Across the Globe

2.2.2. Corporate is the Fastest-Growing Amongst End-User

2.2.3. Adaptive Learning is the Fastest-Growing Amongst Learning Mode

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Surge in Demand of Digital Learning

2.6.2. Government Initiatives in Developing Countries

2.6.3. Technological Advancements in Smart Learning

2.7. Market Restraints

2.7.1. Lack of Technology Adoption in Developing Countries

2.7.2. High Cost of Implementation of E-Learning Software

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Trend of Byod

2.8.2. Upsurge in Virtual Schools

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Security and Privacy Concerns

2.9.2. Lower Levels of Awareness on E-Learning

2.10. COVID-19 Impact Insights



3. Smart Education & Learning System Market Outlook - by Type

3.1. Software

3.1.1. Learning Management System

3.1.2. Learning Content Management System

3.1.3. Adaptive Learning System

3.1.4. Assessment System

3.1.5. Others

3.2. Service

3.2.1. Training & Certification

3.2.2. Consulting

3.2.3. Managed Hosting

3.2.4. Others

3.3. Educational Content

3.3.1. Audio-Based Content

3.3.2. Text Content

3.3.3. Video-Based Content

3.4. Hardware



4. Smart Education & Learning System Market Outlook - by Learning Mode

4.1. Virtual Instructor-Led Training

4.2. Simulation--Based Learning

4.3. Social Learning

4.4. Blended Learning

4.5. Adaptive Learning

4.6. Collaborative Learning



5. Smart Education & Learning System Market Outlook - by End-User

5.1. Academic

5.2. Corporate



6. Smart Education & Learning System Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.5. Middle East and Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Blackboard Inc

7.2. Pearson

7.3. Ellucian Company Lp

7.4. Smart Technologies Ulc

7.5. Promethean Limited

7.6. D2L Corporation

7.7. Dell Emc

7.8. Citrix Systems Inc

7.9. Microsoft

7.10. SAP Se

7.11. Cisco Systems Inc

7.12. Adobe

7.13. Educomp Solutions Ltd

7.14. Niit

7.15. Saba Software



8. Methodology & Scope

8.1. Research Scope

8.2. Research Scope & Deliverables

8.3. Sources of Data

8.4. Research Methodology



