Global precision medicine market is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR during the forecast period.Precision medicines are patient specific and vary from individual to individual.



Increasing population and rising cancer cases in developing countries like India and China are the major factors propelling the growth of the precision medicine market. However, high price of precision medicines might hamper the growth of the market.



The global precision medicine market is segmented based on technology, application, end user, and region.The application segment is further divided into cardiology, oncology, respiratory, immunology and others.



In 2019, oncology segment dominated the market and the trend is likely to continue in the coming years as well because of increasing cancer cases all over world.



In terms of regional analysis, market can be segregated into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa and Europe.Among these, North America dominated the global precision medicine market until 2019 due to growing adoption of next generation sequencing methods in addition to favorable government policies.



Additionally, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR due to the rising cases of cancer and other fatal diseases in the developing economies like India and China.



Major players in the global precision medicine market include Orion Health, 2b Precise, Fabric Genomics, Pfizer, Gene 42, IBM Watson Health, Phillips Healthcare, Medtronic, Nanthealth, Navican, N-of-One, PierianDx, Sunquest Information System, Tempus, Novartis, Translational Software, Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Nanostring Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Quest Diagnostics Incorporate, etc. The companies are adopting various organic and inorganic strategies like, product launches, acquisitions and mergers to strengthen their position in the market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global precision medicine market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



• Market, By Technology:

o Artificial Intelligence

o Whole Genome Sequencing

o Companion Diagnostics

o Genome Sequencing

o Big Data Analytics

o Molecular Imaging

o Digital PCR

o Microarray

o CRISPR

o Others

• Market, By Application:

o Cardiology

o Oncology

o Respiratory

o Immunology

o Others

• Market, By End User:

o Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

o Clinical research organization

o Research institutes

o Diagnostic Companies

o Healthcare IT

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Singapore

- Australia

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE



