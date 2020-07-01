Dublin, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bariatric Surgery Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bariatric surgery market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.41% in the forecasting period 2019-2028.



The growing prevalence of diabetes and cardiac diseases is the main factor driving the growth of the global bariatric surgery market. The escalating obesity rate across the world is also aiding the global market growth. However, lack of awareness among patients is restraining the market. The low and middle-income countries lack basic access to surgical care due to the unawareness among the public. The huge costs of the surgery and the associated consumables like gastric bands and gastric samples, is also challenging the growth rate. Key opportunities like technological advancements and the increasing government initiatives must be leveraged in order to get towards the estimated growth.



The global market report covers the countries from North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.



Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the bariatric surgery market in the forecasted years. The increasing initiatives in reducing obesity by the government and private organizations in the APAC countries like China and India are pushing the adoption of bariatric surgery in the region, thereby proliferating the regional market growth. The presence of major market players like J&J, Medtronic and Allergan in the region is leading to growing innovations and R&D investments by these companies.



The major companies in the bariatric surgery market are Olympus Corporation, Apollo Endosurgery Inc, Ethicon Inc (Johnson & Johnson), Reshape Lifesciences Inc, The Cooper Companies Inc, Intuitive Surgical, Aspire Bariatrics, GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Conmed Corporation, Allergan, Lupin and Abbott.



Established in 1980, the Cooper Companies Inc is an international group of companies operating in the business of medical devices. It has two major business units, CooperSurgical and CooperVision. The CooperSurgical segment primarily involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing medical devices and procedures solutions. Nu-Tip Laparoscopic Instrument is a product offered by the company that features a reusable handle of disposable stainless steel tips. The solution allows the consumers to create a scissor or other dissection instrument on demand.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Bariatric Surgery Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.2.1. Threat of New Entry

2.2.2. Threat of Substitution

2.2.3. Buyer's Power

2.2.4. Supplier's Power

2.2.5. Competitive Rivalry

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Key Insights

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes and Cardiac Diseases

2.6.2. Surging Obesity Rate

2.7. Market Restraints

2.7.1. Lack of Awareness Among Patients

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Technological Advancements

2.8.2. Rise in Government Initiatives Pertaining to Obesity

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. High Costs Related to Bariatric Surgeries



3. Bariatric Surgery Market Outlook - by Device

3.1. Assisting Device

3.1.1. Closure Device

3.1.2. Suturing Device

3.1.3. Trocars

3.1.4. Stapling Device

3.1.5. Other Assisting Devices

3.2. Implantable Device

3.2.1. Gastric Balloon

3.2.2. Gastric Band

3.2.3. Electrical Stimulation Device

3.2.4. Gastric Emptying

3.3. Other Devices



4. Bariatric Surgery Market - Regional Outlook

4.1. North America

4.1.1. Market by Device

4.1.1.1. Market by Assisting Device

4.1.1.2. Market by Implantable Device

4.1.2. Country Outlook

4.1.2.1. the United States

4.1.2.2. Canada

4.2. Europe

4.2.1. Market by Device

4.2.1.1. Market by Assisting Device

4.2.1.2. Market by Implantable Device

4.2.2. Country Outlook

4.2.2.1. Germany

4.2.2.2. France

4.2.2.3. The United Kingdom

4.2.2.4. Italy

4.2.2.5. Russia

4.2.2.6. Spain

4.2.2.7. Rest of Europe

4.3. Asia-Pacific

4.3.1. Market by Device

4.3.1.1. Market by Assisting Device

4.3.1.2. Market by Implantable Device

4.3.2. Country Outlook

4.3.2.1. China

4.3.2.2. Japan

4.3.2.3. India

4.3.2.4. Australia & New Zealand

4.3.2.5. South Korea

4.3.2.6. Asean Countries

4.3.2.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

4.4. Latin America

4.4.1. Market by Device

4.4.1.1. Market by Assisting Device

4.4.1.2. Market by Implantable Device

4.4.2. Country Outlook

4.4.2.1. Brazil

4.4.2.2. Mexico

4.4.2.3. Rest of Latin America

4.5. Middle East and Africa

4.5.1. Market by Device

4.5.1.1. Market by Assisting Device

4.5.1.2. Market by Implantable Device

4.5.2. Country Outlook

4.5.2.1. Saudi Arabia

4.5.2.2. Turkey

4.5.2.3. United Arab Emirates

4.5.2.4. South Africa

4.5.2.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



5. Company Profiles

5.1. Olympus Corporation

5.2. Abbott

5.3. B. Braun Melsungen Ag

5.4. Ge Healthcare (General Electric Company)

5.5. Apollo Endosurgery Inc

5.6. Allergan

5.7. Intuitive Surgical

5.8. the Cooper Companies Inc

5.9. Lupin

5.10. Conmed Corporation

5.11. Ethicon Inc (Johnson & Johnson)

5.12. Aspire Bariatrics

5.13. Medtronic

5.14. Reshape Lifesciences Inc



6. Research Methodology & Scope

6.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

6.1.1. Objectives of Study

6.1.2. Scope of Study

6.2. Sources of Data

6.2.1. Primary Data Sources

6.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

6.3. Research Methodology

6.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

6.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

6.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

6.3.4. Data Collection

6.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y7wwo9



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900