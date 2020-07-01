This announcement and the information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any jurisdiction in which such publication or distribution is unlawful. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities in United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful to do so. Any failure to comply with this may constitute a violation of US, Canadian, Australian or Japanese securities laws or the securities laws of other states as the case may be. Any securities described herein may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration; any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the company that will contain detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

Bang & Olufsen today announces the completion of the rights issue announced on 4 June 2020.

The 81,848,058 new shares will as soon as possible hereafter be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the ISIN code for the company's existing shares DK0010218429, expectedly no later than 3 July 2020.

As a result of completion of the offering, the nominal value of the company's share capital has increased by DKK 409,240,290. The nominal value of the company's total share capital is hereafter DKK 613,860,435 divided into 122,772,087 shares each carrying 50 voting rights, corresponding to a total of 6,138,604,350 voting rights, cf. section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act. The revised Articles of Association can be found on the company’s website, https://investor.bang-olufsen.com .

For further information, please contact:

Martin Raasch Egenhardt

Director, Investor Relations

Phone: +45 5370 7439

Jens Gamborg

Head of Group Communications

Phone: +45 2496 9371

