The Global Organic Cosmetics Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period. The Global Organic Cosmetics Market is driven by the increasing awareness among the consumers pertaining to the chemicals present in the cosmetics and their impact on skin and cosmetics. This has drastically increased the demand for ecofriendly cosmetics which are of natural origin. This in turn is expected to positively influence the market growth through 2025.



Additionally, supportive government policies and regulations supporting the manufacture of organic cosmetics over the chemical counterparts is further expected to propel the market growth over the next few years. Furthermore, factors such as increasing spending on health & hygiene products, growing working women population, among others are expected to spur the market growth. However, shorter shelf life of organic cosmetics can hamper the market growth during forecast period. Besides, availability of treatment options for skin, hair and oral care further restrict the market growth.



Moreover, the sudden outbreak and spread of pandemic COVID-19 has significantly hit the organic cosmetics market. The consumer spending on organic cosmetics has gone down and a shift in consumer behavior is observed towards the products having low risks of contamination and having longer shelf life. While, the brands are trying to improve their supply chain and are strengthening their e-commerce channels, but lockdown has drastically increased the demand-supply gap.



Regionally, the organic cosmetics market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall organic cosmetics market owing to the presence of health conscious population in the country. While, Europe is expected to hold a significantly large market share owing to the presence of major market players in the region.



The major players operating in the organic cosmetics market are L'Occitane en Provence, L'Oreal SA, Arbonne International, LLC, Burt's Bees, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Amway Corporation, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Yves Rocher, Aubrey Organics, Weleda, Procter & Gamble Co, REWE Markt GmbH, Revlon, Inc., Unilever Inc., Chanel S.A, Coty, Inc., Dabur India Limited, Hain Celestial Group Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Lush Cosmetics and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Organic Cosmetics Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Organic Cosmetics Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Organic Cosmetics Market based on product type, gender, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Organic Cosmetics Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Organic Cosmetics Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Organic Cosmetics Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Organic Cosmetics Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Organic Cosmetics Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Organic Cosmetics Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The author sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



