Global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is expected to witness a robust growth during the forecast period.Increasing genetic disorders in pre-borne children and growing population are the major factors for the growth of the market.



Additionally, rise in maternal age and technology advancement have also boosted the demand of NIPT solutions as parents wants to ensure that their baby is free from all disorders and earlier diagnosis assist in that. However, high maintenance and lack of competent professionals are major factors restraining the growth of the market across the globe.



The global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is segmented based on application, product, technology, end user and region. The application segment is further segmented into trisomy, turner syndrome, Rh blood type and others, out of which trisomy held the dominant share in 2019 due to the increasing prevalence of Down’s syndrome, Edward’s syndrome and Patau syndromes in unborn children.



In terms of regional analysis, North America led the market in 2019.The factors responsible for the dominance of North America include heavy funding by the government and presence of leading market players in the region.



On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years due to increasing awareness about prenatal testing among population.



Leading players in the global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market include Roche, Integrated Genetics, Natera, BGI Genomics, Illumina, Invitae, Genesis Genomics, PerkinElmer, Eurofins Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Yourgene Health, Berry Genomics, Igenomix, Quest Diagnostics, Asper Biogene, Myriad Genetics, Progenity, Fasteris, Bionet Corp, etc. In order to maintain their position in the market and to generate large revenues, leading players tend to adopt various organic and inorganic strategies like mergers and acquisitions.



In this report, global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Application:

o Trisomy (Down Syndrome, Edwards Syndrome, Patau Syndrome)

o Turner Syndrome

o Rh Blood Type

o Others

• Market, By Product:

o Instruments

o Kits

o Assay

• Market, By Technology:

o Cell Free Fetal DNA Technology

o Massively Parallel Sequencing

o Target Capture Sequences Technology

o Others

• Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Diagnostic Laboratory

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Singapore

- Australia

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE



