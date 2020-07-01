Dublin, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).



The market growrth is attributed by the growing enterntainmaent industry, where sports is marketed as a major entertainment type through different digital platforms.



The growth and expansion of ecommerce has also played an important role in the growth of the market.Online buying provides the previlage of selecting your favorite products at a better price at a same quality with more convenience.



Enormous global marketing campaigns have been credited with contributing to the growth of the industry.



Key Market Trends



Increased Sports Participation



There is a growth in participation of sports in the last decade owing to the growing health consciousness leading to increased physical activity coupled with the demad for more entertainment. The geographical expansion of different sports to various regions and the growing media coverage for different sports has also boosted the market growth. The initiation of multiple sporting leagues and increased fan participation has made the sports sector a powerhouse of unmapped avenues and countless opportunities.



The involvement of youth right from the beginning will ensure that the Sports Industry continues to grow. As the increasing population is part of the working class, a significant share among them are more likely to engage in sports and fitness as a part of recreational activity which is again, associated with the changing lifestyle patterns. Endurance sports have also paved a strong platform for enthusiast to grasp the varieties in sports goods, thereby accelerating the market.



North America Holds A Prominent Share



The sports merschandise market is at a stagnant stage. The regoiokn holds a prominent share in the market. Growing popularity of various games in the region amd the partcipation from the youth has propelled the market growth. Access to the goods also drives consumption in the region. The ease of access is inextricably tied to smartphones empowering consumers with an on-the-go tool that knows no boundaries. The increased visibility of games through different medias has been central to market growth for the last several years. Celebrity endoresements are still a major way of brand promotions. Nike is doing collaborations with designer icon Virgil Abloh. Adidas has singer Beyonce designing shoes and clothes. Puma has movie star Selena Gomez wearing its brand and posting about it on her Instagram account.



Competitive Landscape



Global Licensed Sports Merchandise market is a fragmented market with the preence of various major players operating across globe. Offline sales are the major sales of the companies, however, with the growing popularity of online retailing players are putting more focus on online channels. Players in association with various teams and players are promoting their products.



