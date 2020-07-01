Dublin, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sodium Chlorate: 2020 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2029 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world sodium chlorate market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for sodium chlorate.
COVID-19 Impact Estimation
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: SODIUM CHLORATE PROPERTIES AND USES
2. SODIUM CHLORATE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. SODIUM CHLORATE WORLD MARKET
3.1. World sodium chlorate capacity
3.2. World sodium chlorate production
3.3. Sodium chlorate consumption
3.4. Sodium chlorate global trade
3.5. Sodium chlorate prices in the world market
4. SODIUM CHLORATE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:
4.1. Sodium chlorate European market analysis
Countries covered:
4.2. Sodium chlorate Asia Pacific market analysis
Countries included:
4.3. Sodium chlorate North American market analysis
Countries under consideration:
4.4. Sodium chlorate Latin American market analysis
Countries overviewed:
4.5. Sodium chlorate Africa market analysis
Countries examined:
5. SODIUM CHLORATE MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Sodium chlorate capacity and production forecast up to 2029
5.2. Sodium chlorate consumption forecast up to 2029
5.3. Sodium chlorate market prices forecast up to 2029
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE SODIUM CHLORATE MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. SODIUM CHLORATE END-USE SECTOR
7.1. Consumption by application
7.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
