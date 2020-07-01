Dublin, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sodium Chlorate: 2020 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2029 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world sodium chlorate market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for sodium chlorate.



COVID-19 Impact Estimation

As uncertainty in overall global economy is further increasing as a result of continuing COVID-19 pandemic, each report forecasts are being revised

The market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data are to be provided in the report

What is important, the report will present three possible scenarios of market development: optimistic, pessimistic and middling



Report Scope



The report covers global, regional and country markets of sodium chlorate

It describes present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data showing sodium chlorate capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on sodium chlorate manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of sodium chlorate in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Sodium chlorate market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided



Reasons to Buy



Your knowledge of sodium chlorate market will become wider

Analysis of the sodium chlorate market as well as detailed knowledge of both global and regional factors impacting the industry will take you one step further in managing your business environment

You will boost your company's business/sales activities by getting an insight into sodium chlorate market

Your search for prospective partners and suppliers will be largely facilitated

Sodium chlorate market forecast will strengthen your decision-making process



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: SODIUM CHLORATE PROPERTIES AND USES



2. SODIUM CHLORATE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. SODIUM CHLORATE WORLD MARKET

3.1. World sodium chlorate capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World sodium chlorate production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Sodium chlorate consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Sodium chlorate global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Sodium chlorate prices in the world market



4. SODIUM CHLORATE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS

Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Sodium chlorate European market analysis

Countries covered:

Finland

France

Italy

Norway

Portugal

Romania

Spain

Sweden

4.2. Sodium chlorate Asia Pacific market analysis

Countries included:

China

Indonesia

4.3. Sodium chlorate North American market analysis

Countries under consideration:

Canada

USA

4.4. Sodium chlorate Latin American market analysis

Countries overviewed:

Brazil

Chile

4.5. Sodium chlorate Africa market analysis

Countries examined:

Cameroon

5. SODIUM CHLORATE MARKET PROSPECTS

5.1. Sodium chlorate capacity and production forecast up to 2029

Global production forecast

On-going projects

5.2. Sodium chlorate consumption forecast up to 2029

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Sodium chlorate market prices forecast up to 2029



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE SODIUM CHLORATE MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. SODIUM CHLORATE END-USE SECTOR

7.1. Consumption by application

7.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



