Dublin, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethylene (ET): 2020 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2029 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world ethylene market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for ethylene.
COVID-19 Impact Estimation
Report Scope
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: ETHYLENE PROPERTIES AND USES
2. ETHYLENE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. ETHYLENE WORLD MARKET
3.1. World ethylene capacity
3.2. World ethylene production
3.3. Ethylene consumption
3.4. Ethylene global trade
3.5. Ethylene prices in the world market
4. ETHYLENE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:
4.1. Ethylene European market analysis
Countries covered:
4.2. Ethylene Asia Pacific market analysis
Countries included:
4.3. Ethylene North American market analysis
Countries under consideration:
4.4. Ethylene Latin American market analysis
Countries overviewed:
4.5. Ethylene Africa & Middle East market analysis
Countries examined:
5. ETHYLENE MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Ethylene capacity and production forecast up to 2029
5.2. Ethylene consumption forecast up to 2029
5.3. Ethylene market prices forecast up to 2029
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE ETHYLENE MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. ETHYLENE END-USE SECTOR
7.1. Consumption by application
7.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f6z5x5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: