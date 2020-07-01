Dublin, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethylene (ET): 2020 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2029 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world ethylene market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for ethylene.



COVID-19 Impact Estimation

As uncertainty in overall global economy is further increasing as a result of continuing COVID-19 pandemic, each report forecasts are being revised

The market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data are to be provided in the report

What is important, the report will present three possible scenarios of market development: optimistic, pessimistic and middling



Report Scope



The report covers global, regional and country markets of ethylene

It describes present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data showing ethylene capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on ethylene manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of ethylene in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Ethylene market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided



Reasons to Buy



Your knowledge of ethylene market will become wider Analysis of the ethylene market as well as detailed knowledge of both global and regional factors impacting the industry will take you one step further in managing your business environment You will boost your company's business/sales activities by getting an insight into ethylene market Your search for prospective partners and suppliers will be largely facilitated Ethylene market forecast will strengthen your decision-making process



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: ETHYLENE PROPERTIES AND USES



2. ETHYLENE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. ETHYLENE WORLD MARKET

3.1. World ethylene capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World ethylene production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Ethylene consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Ethylene global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Ethylene prices in the world market



4. ETHYLENE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS

Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Ethylene European market analysis

Countries covered:

Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Finland

France

Germany

Hungary

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Serbia & Montenegro

Slovakia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine

UK

4.2. Ethylene Asia Pacific market analysis

Countries included:

Australia

Azerbaijan

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Kazakhstan

Malaysia

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Uzbekistan

4.3. Ethylene North American market analysis

Countries under consideration:

Canada

USA

4.4. Ethylene Latin American market analysis

Countries overviewed:

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Mexico

Venezuela

4.5. Ethylene Africa & Middle East market analysis

Countries examined:

Algeria

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Kuwait

Libya

Nigeria

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

UAE

5. ETHYLENE MARKET PROSPECTS

5.1. Ethylene capacity and production forecast up to 2029

Global production forecast

On-going projects

5.2. Ethylene consumption forecast up to 2029

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Ethylene market prices forecast up to 2029



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE ETHYLENE MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. ETHYLENE END-USE SECTOR

7.1. Consumption by application

7.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f6z5x5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900