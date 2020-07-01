PayPoint Plc (the “Company”)

Additional Listing

1 July 2020

Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 200,000 ordinary shares of 1/3p each to trade on the London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to the Official List upon issuance. The shares shall rank equally with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company. It is expected that the admission will commence on 6 July 2020.

The shares will be issued and allocated as stated out of the following share scheme:

·Long Term Incentive Plan

Sarah Carne

Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 1707 600 300

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138