The home and office paper shredders market is poised to grow by $ 852.35 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. This report on the home and office paper shredders market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the cost advantages of paper shredders and growing online sales of paper shredders.



The home and office paper shredders market analysis include product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies by the growing popularity of low-cost portable shredders as one of the prime reasons driving the home and office paper shredders market growth during the next few years. Also, introduction of innovative features, and growing environmental regulations on paper manufacturing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The home and office paper shredders market covers the following areas:

Home and office paper shredders market sizing

Home and office paper shredders market forecast

Home and office paper shredders market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading home and office paper shredders market vendors that include ACCO Brands Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Aurora Corp. of America, Bonsen Electronics Ltd., Dahle North America Inc., Fellowes Inc., intimus International GmbH, Krug & Priester GmbH & Co. KG, Meikoshokai Co. Ltd., and Royal Consumer Information Products. Also, the home and office paper shredders market analysis report include information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Cross-cut - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Micro-cut - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Strip-cut - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ACCO Brands Corp.

Amazon.com Inc.

Aurora Corp. of America

Bonsen Electronics Ltd.

Dahle North America Inc.

Fellowes Inc.

intimus International GmbH

Krug & Priester GmbH & Co. KG

Meikoshokai Co. Ltd.

Royal Consumer Information Products

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

