The mattress market is poised to grow by $ 14.36 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The reports on mattress market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expansion of commercial end-users and rising popularity of eco-friendly mattresses. In addition, expansion of commercial end-users is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The mattress market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the growing demand for smart mattresses as one of the prime reasons driving the mattress market growth during the next few years.



The mattress market covers the following areas:

Mattress market sizing

Mattress market forecast

Mattress market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mattress market vendors that include Casper Sleep Inc., King Koil Licensing Co. Inc., Kingsdown Inc., Kurlon Enterprise Ltd., Leggett & Platt Inc., Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., Saatva Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Sleep Number Corp., and Tempur Sealy International Inc.. Also, the mattress market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Innerspring mattress - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Memory foam mattress - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Latex mattress - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other mattresses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape

Overview

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Casper Sleep Inc.

King Koil Licensing Co. Inc.

Kingsdown Inc.

Kurlon Enterprise Ltd.

Leggett & Platt Inc.

Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd.

Saatva Inc.

Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

Sleep Number Corp.

Tempur Sealy International Inc.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

