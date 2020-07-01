Dublin, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mattress Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mattress market is poised to grow by $ 14.36 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The reports on mattress market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expansion of commercial end-users and rising popularity of eco-friendly mattresses. In addition, expansion of commercial end-users is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The mattress market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the growing demand for smart mattresses as one of the prime reasons driving the mattress market growth during the next few years.

The mattress market covers the following areas:

  • Mattress market sizing
  • Mattress market forecast
  • Mattress market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mattress market vendors that include Casper Sleep Inc., King Koil Licensing Co. Inc., Kingsdown Inc., Kurlon Enterprise Ltd., Leggett & Platt Inc., Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., Saatva Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Sleep Number Corp., and Tempur Sealy International Inc.. Also, the mattress market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Innerspring mattress - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Memory foam mattress - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Latex mattress - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Other mattresses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape

  • Overview

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Casper Sleep Inc.
  • King Koil Licensing Co. Inc.
  • Kingsdown Inc.
  • Kurlon Enterprise Ltd.
  • Leggett & Platt Inc.
  • Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • Saatva Inc.
  • Serta Simmons Bedding LLC
  • Sleep Number Corp.
  • Tempur Sealy International Inc.

11. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8qeqd5

