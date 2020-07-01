New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Robotics Market By Type, By Product, By Application, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916713/?utm_source=GNW



Global healthcare robotics market is anticipated to grow at a double-digit CAGR during the next five years.Technology has taken over the healthcare sector such as introduction of new innovations like healthcare robots to the world.



They serve healthcare sector with myriad advantages like enhanced operations and error-free diagnosis and treatment.The government has now initiated funding in this market to improve the positive outcomes for patients.



All these factors are anticipated to drive the market until 2025. However, the market might face limitations because of its expensiveness, which dissuades the people to move towards automated healthcare robots.



Global healthcare robotics market is segmented by type, product, application, end user, company, and region.Based on type, the market is further segmented into surgical and non-surgical robots.



Surgical robots segment is forecast to account for the largest share in the coming years since they assist in complicated operations, diagnosis, treatments, basically those functions, which are prone to making mistakes.



Based on regional analysis, North America dominated the market in 2019 and the trend is likely to continue in the coming years as well owing to high demand emanating form countries present in the region like US and Canada.



Leading players of the global healthcare robotics market include Hocoma AG, Hansen Medical Inc, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc, Titan Medical Inc, Accuray Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, MAKO Surgical Corp, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Kirby Lester LLC, Roche Holding AG, etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global healthcare robotics market.

• To classify and forecast global healthcare robotics market based on type, product, application, end user, company, and region.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global healthcare robotics market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global healthcare robotics market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global healthcare robotics market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global healthcare robotics market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global healthcare robotics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Healthcare robotics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to healthcare robots

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global healthcare robotics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Surgical

o Non-Surgical

- Hospital Logistics Robots

- Rehabilitation Robots

- Robot Nurses

- Telepresence Robots,

- Nanorobots

- Diagnostic Robots

- Radiotherapy Robots

• Market, By Product:

o Da Vinci

o Monarch

o Ion

o Navio

o Mako Magellan Robotics system

o Sensei X Robotics System

o Cyber Knife

o TUG

o Others

• Market, By Application:

o Colorectal

o Gynecology

o Urology

o Prostrate

o Others

• Market, By End User:

o Hospitals and Clinics

o Speciality Centres

o Rehabilitation Centres

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East and Africa

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global healthcare robotics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





