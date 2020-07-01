Venues and Studios to Become Virtual Stages Across the United States



CAMPBELL, CA, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) is pleased to announce the official launch event, as Fan Pass prepares to showcase its wide range of features and to show off the mobile and desktop Live Streaming capabilities.

The Company’s launch event will feature a variety of artists from multiple genres of music and entertainment, all performing Live throughout the day on July 24, 2020. Additionally, Fan Pass has secured venues and studios to broadcast certain artists as well as others who will be performing from their home-based stages or venues from locations around the US.

“As we are now approaching the most critical time in any product lifecycle, Fan Pass is poised to show both the artists and their fans why we fill what we believe is a very large void in the marketplace. Our team has sat through countless demonstrations, focus groups, and user groups to define an offering that is both artist and fan centric and couldn’t be more proud of what we have created,” said Robert A. Rositano, Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

“It’s more important than anything that we listen, and the feedback has been both positive and overwhelming at times, but it has shown us all along and throughout our efforts that we have been on the right track. By providing an all-inclusive platform for artist content to be viewed, shared, and monetized without leaving or sending fans elsewhere to support them as an artist, we believe Fan Pass has achieved a winning formula. We are excited to share more, so stay tuned for further details, artist lineup and venue information,” concluded Robert A. Rositano, Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile-focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications:

The Friendable and Fan Pass Mobile Applications.

The Company initially released its flagship product Friendable, as a social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups. In 2019 the Company has moved the Friendable app closer to a traditional dating application with its focus on building revenue, as well as reintroducing the brand as a non-threatening, all-inclusive place where "Everything starts with Friendship"…meet, chat & date!

Fan Pass is the Company's most recent or second app/brand, scheduled for release in 2020. Fan Pass believes in connecting Fans of their favorite celebrity or artist, to an exclusive VIP or Backstage experience, right from their smartphone or other connected devices. Fan Pass allows an artist's fanbase to experience something they would otherwise never have the opportunity to afford or geographically attend. The Company aims to establish both Friendable and Fan Pass as premier brands and mobile platforms that are dedicated to connecting and engaging users from anywhere around the World.

Friendable, Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of working together on technology-related ventures.

