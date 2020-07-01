New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market By Type, By Product, By Technology, By Delivery Mechanism, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916712/?utm_source=GNW



Global therapeutic vaccines market is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR during the forecast period on account of increasing awareness in the population about prevalence of fatal and chronic diseases.Moreover, on account of increasing demand from consumers, 120 new vaccines are also anticipated to be introduced globally by different multinational companies, thereby driving the market.



Since vaccines are prepared for a special type of disease, it can be said that this market is a demand-based market.



Global therapeutic vaccines market is segmented on the basis of type, product, technology, delivery mechanism, end user, company and region.Type segment is further segregated into addiction vaccines, auto immune disease vaccines, neurological disease vaccines, cancer vaccines, infectious disease vaccine and others.



Auto immune disease vaccines held the largest market share in 2019 as auto immune diseases are responsible for majority of deaths all over the world.



In terms of regional analysis, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate until 2025 owing to increasing patient awareness and improving healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, favorable regulations and initiatives taken by the government in the economies present in the region are positively impacting the growth of the market.



Leading players in the global therapeutic vaccines market include Sanofi Pasteur SA de CV, Intellect Neurosciences Inc, Agenus Inc, Celtic Pharma Holdings Advisors LLC, Novartis AG, Bavarian Nordic A/S, Transgene SA, Argos Therapeutics Inc, Celldex Therapeutics Inc, CureVac GmbH, etc. The companies operating in the global therapeutic vaccines market are adoption inorganic and organic growth strategies to increase their share in the market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global therapeutic vaccines market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



