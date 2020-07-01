Foresight VCT plc
Notification of interests of Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility
The Board of Foresight VCT plc (the "Company") announces that the following number of Ordinary Shares were issued to Directors on 19 June 2020 as part of the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme:
|Director
|Shares Allotted
|John Gregory
|2,444
|Jocelin Harris
|3,319
|Gordon Humphries
|1,377
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181
Foresight VCT PLC
London, UNITED KINGDOM
