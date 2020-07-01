Foresight VCT plc

Notification of interests of Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility

The Board of Foresight VCT plc (the "Company") announces that the following number of Ordinary Shares were issued to Directors on 19 June 2020 as part of the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme:

Director Shares Allotted John Gregory 2,444 Jocelin Harris 3,319 Gordon Humphries 1,377

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181