The Indian Two-Wheeler Helmet Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14% during 2021-2026, owing to increasingly stringent regulations and strictness at roads in India for both commuters and manufacturers of helmets in the country.

With increase in consumer spending and the demand for safer helmets due to rising number of road accidents in India, sales of two-wheeler helmets are forecast to continue growing across the country in the coming years. It is illegal in India to drive a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet, after the recent amendment of Motor Vehicle Act, and a commuter caught driving without a helmet is fined INR 1,000 (instead of old INR 100).



The Indian Two-Wheeler Helmet Market can be classified based on helmet type, by distributor channel, and by region. In terms of helmet type, the market is classified into Full face helmets, Open face helmets, Half face helmets, Modular helmets and Motocross helmets. Full face helmets account for the largest market share and the segment is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. In terms of distributor channels, the market is categorized into online and offline channels. Offline channels account for more than 95% of the market share in the Indian Two-Wheeler Helmet Market and the segment is further segmented into Dealers/Retailers, Two-wheeler manufacturers and Institutional channels.

More than half of the market is accounted for by three players, Studds, Vega and Steel Bird. Due to increasing government strictness in regulations like recent amendment of Section 129 of the Motor Vehicle Act, which defines that the helmet should at least have a thickness of 20-25 mm with superior quality foam, ISI mark and follow Bureau of Indian Standards, customer inclination towards small leading organized helmet brands is expected to increase in India in the coming years.

Studds, Vega, Steel Bird, Aerostar, Wrangler, Ergo, Aaron, Royal Enfield, LS2 and THH among others are some of the leading players in the Indian Two-Wheeler Helmet Market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: FY'2016-FY'2019

Base Year: FY'2020

Estimated Year: FY'2021

Forecast Period: FY'2022-FY'2026

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Indian Two-Wheeler Helmet Market.

To classify and forecast the Indian Two-Wheeler Helmet Market based on Helmet type, Distributor Channel Type, by Region and by Company.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Two-Wheeler Helmet Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Two-Wheeler Helmet Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Indian Two-Wheeler Helmet Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Two-wheeler Helmet Market



4. Executive Summary



5. India Two-Wheeler Helmet Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Full Face, Open Face, Half Face, Modular and Motocross)

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel [Offline (Dealers/Retailers, Two-Wheeler Manufacturers, Institutional) and Online]

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Type

5.3.2. By Distribution Channel

5.3.3. By Region



6. India Full Face Helmet Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Distribution Channel [Offline (Dealers/Retailers, Two-Wheeler Manufacturers, Institutional) and Online]

6.3. Pricing Analysis



7. India Open Face Helmet Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Distribution Channel [Offline (Dealers/Retailers, Two-Wheeler Manufacturers, Institutional) and Online]

7.3. Pricing Analysis



8. India Half Face Helmet Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Distribution Channel [Offline (Dealers/Retailers, Two-Wheeler Manufacturers, Institutional) and Online]

8.3. Pricing Analysis



9. India Modular Helmet Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Distribution Channel [Offline (Dealers/Retailers, Two-Wheeler Manufacturers, Institutional) and Online]

9.3. Pricing Analysis



10. India Motocross Helmet Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Distribution Channel [Offline (Dealers/Retailers, Two-Wheeler Manufacturers, Institutional) and Online]

10.3. Pricing Analysis



11. Supply Chain Analysis



12. Import Export Analysis



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



16. India Economic Profile



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1 Studds

17.2 Vega

17.3 Steel Bird

17.4 Aerostar

17.5 Wrangler

17.6 Ergo

17.7 Aaron

17.8 Royal Enfield

17.9 LS2

17.10 THH



18. Strategic Recommendations



