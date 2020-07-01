Dublin, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Two-Wheeler Helmet Market By Helmet Type, By Distributor Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian Two-Wheeler Helmet Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14% during 2021-2026, owing to increasingly stringent regulations and strictness at roads in India for both commuters and manufacturers of helmets in the country.
With increase in consumer spending and the demand for safer helmets due to rising number of road accidents in India, sales of two-wheeler helmets are forecast to continue growing across the country in the coming years. It is illegal in India to drive a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet, after the recent amendment of Motor Vehicle Act, and a commuter caught driving without a helmet is fined INR 1,000 (instead of old INR 100).
The Indian Two-Wheeler Helmet Market can be classified based on helmet type, by distributor channel, and by region. In terms of helmet type, the market is classified into Full face helmets, Open face helmets, Half face helmets, Modular helmets and Motocross helmets. Full face helmets account for the largest market share and the segment is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. In terms of distributor channels, the market is categorized into online and offline channels. Offline channels account for more than 95% of the market share in the Indian Two-Wheeler Helmet Market and the segment is further segmented into Dealers/Retailers, Two-wheeler manufacturers and Institutional channels.
More than half of the market is accounted for by three players, Studds, Vega and Steel Bird. Due to increasing government strictness in regulations like recent amendment of Section 129 of the Motor Vehicle Act, which defines that the helmet should at least have a thickness of 20-25 mm with superior quality foam, ISI mark and follow Bureau of Indian Standards, customer inclination towards small leading organized helmet brands is expected to increase in India in the coming years.
Studds, Vega, Steel Bird, Aerostar, Wrangler, Ergo, Aaron, Royal Enfield, LS2 and THH among others are some of the leading players in the Indian Two-Wheeler Helmet Market.
Years considered for this report:
Objective of the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Two-wheeler Helmet Market
4. Executive Summary
5. India Two-Wheeler Helmet Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Type (Full Face, Open Face, Half Face, Modular and Motocross)
5.2.2. By Distribution Channel [Offline (Dealers/Retailers, Two-Wheeler Manufacturers, Institutional) and Online]
5.2.3. By Region
5.2.4. By Company
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
5.3.1. By Type
5.3.2. By Distribution Channel
5.3.3. By Region
6. India Full Face Helmet Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Distribution Channel [Offline (Dealers/Retailers, Two-Wheeler Manufacturers, Institutional) and Online]
6.3. Pricing Analysis
7. India Open Face Helmet Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Distribution Channel [Offline (Dealers/Retailers, Two-Wheeler Manufacturers, Institutional) and Online]
7.3. Pricing Analysis
8. India Half Face Helmet Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Distribution Channel [Offline (Dealers/Retailers, Two-Wheeler Manufacturers, Institutional) and Online]
8.3. Pricing Analysis
9. India Modular Helmet Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Distribution Channel [Offline (Dealers/Retailers, Two-Wheeler Manufacturers, Institutional) and Online]
9.3. Pricing Analysis
10. India Motocross Helmet Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Distribution Channel [Offline (Dealers/Retailers, Two-Wheeler Manufacturers, Institutional) and Online]
10.3. Pricing Analysis
11. Supply Chain Analysis
12. Import Export Analysis
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
16. India Economic Profile
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1 Studds
17.2 Vega
17.3 Steel Bird
17.4 Aerostar
17.5 Wrangler
17.6 Ergo
17.7 Aaron
17.8 Royal Enfield
17.9 LS2
17.10 THH
18. Strategic Recommendations
