39 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on virtualization in industrial automation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high flexibility in operating an industrial automation system and reduced replacement and upgrading of legacy systems and software. In addition, the ability to run multiple operating systems on a single physical server is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The virtualization in industrial automation market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscape.



The virtualization in industrial automation market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Process industry

• Discrete industry



By Geography landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the improvement in NFV technology as one of the prime reasons driving the virtualization in industrial automation market growth during the next few years. Also, the shift from on-premise servers to cloud servers and SDS aiding the setting up of hybrid cloud will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our virtualization in the industrial automation market covers the following areas:

• Virtualization in industrial automation market sizing

• Virtualization in industrial automation market forecast

• Virtualization in industrial automation market industry analysis





