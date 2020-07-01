OTTAWA, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the coming into force of the new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), Catherine Cobden, President of the Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA) released the following statement:

“The CSPA congratulates the Canadian, US and Mexican governments on the entry into force of the historic CUSMA agreement.”

“CUSMA sets a strong and mutually beneficial foundation for ongoing free and fair trade in North America. It is an important agreement for the North American steel industry, its workforce and its customers. Canadian steel producers will benefit from the agreement given our deeply integrated supply chains and markets across North America. The agreement will strengthen the industry’s competitiveness, manufacturing supply chains, and improve on the terms of the original NAFTA.”

“Canadian steel producers stand ready to work with our governments, supply chains and our customers to ensure the success of the new agreement. The North American steel industry is prepared to supply steel to our customers to meet their needs.”

