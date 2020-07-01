Selbyville, Delaware, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Exterior Insulation and Finish System market accounted for a revenue share of USD 61.57 billion in 2018 and to reach USD 155.08 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 12.24 per cent over 2019-2026. Stringent regulations pertaining to reduction of greenhouse gas emissions have triggered the adoption of exterior insulation and finish systems.

Additionally, the report also talks about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which ware estimated to define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the document also presents available growth opportunities for myriad shareholders to invest along with an the elaborative analysis of competitive landscape and product components of key players. Moreover, the detailed segments and sub-segment of the market have also be constituted in the given draft.

In fact, the European Heads of State, in 2007, approved to a binding and independent GHG emission reduction of 20 per cent by 2020 and over 40 per cent by 2030 end. This agreement has stood out as a legal requirement in EU. Likewise, in 2009, the United States declared its plans of reduction of GHG emissions to 17 per cent by 2020 in comparison to that in 2005.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2589974/

Another profound factor aiding the growth of this market is the amendment of Rebates and Tax credits by government on application of these systems. However, lack of awareness amongst people regarding EFI systems and high feasibility of green insulation materials are likely to lay a negative influence on the overall market on the due course of time.

EFI systems are a class of non-load bearing structure cladding systems that enables exterior walls with an insulated, water-resistant, and a smooth and finished surface in a highly integrated composite material system. EFIS support in efficient reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

The global Exterior Insulation and Finish System industry has been diversified into various regions and geographies including Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and rest of the World. Europe, across EFIS market, has been claimed to acquire a considerable stake in the overall market share, owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization paired with increasing demand for thermal insulation.

Besides, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to emerge as a lucrative growth ground for the EFIS industry, considering the rapid growth in construction activities across the region.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-exterior-insulation-and-finish-system-market-size-research

The worldwide Exterior Insulation and Finish System market has been fragmented and a brief outline of these segmentations is mentioned below:

Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Polymer-based (PB)

Polymer-Modified (PM)

Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market Insulation Material Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Mineral Wool

Others

Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market Component Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Adhesive

Insulation Board

Base Coat

Reinforcement

Finish Coat

Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market End-User Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Residential

Non-residential

Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market End-User Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

BASF

Saint-Gobain

Wacker Chemie AG

STO SE & Co KGaA

Owens Corning

Dryvit Systems Inc

Master Wall Inc

Parex Usa, Inc.

SFS Group Ag.

Rmax

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, by Insulation Material, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, by Component, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, by End-use Industries, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market Dynamics

3.1. Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Polymer-based (PB)

5.4.2. Polymer-Modified (PM)

Chapter 6. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, by Insulation Material

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market by Insulation Material, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Insulation Material 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

6.4.2. Mineral Wool

6.4.3. Others

Chapter 7. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, by Component

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market by Insulation Material, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Insulation Material 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Adhesive

7.4.2. Insulation Board

7.4.3. Base Coat

7.4.4. Reinforcement

7.4.5. Finish Coat

Chapter 8. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, by End-use Industries

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market by End-use Industries, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-use Industries 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

8.4. Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Residential

8.4.2. Non-residential

Chapter 9. Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Microporous Insulation Market Size, Share & Forecast, 2019 - 2025

Microporous Insulation Market is expected to surpass USD 1.3 billion by 2025; as per new research report. Rising environment and climate concerns across the world will increase product usage to regulate high temperature emissions from various end-use applications. Growing trend towards sustainable industrialization will increase product usage in furnaces, stoves, and chimneys to regulate high temperatures and resist thermal shocks. This in turn will increase microporous insulations demand in metal works, glass manufacturing and end-use sectors. However, high capital and operational expense may restrain microporous insulations market over the near-term.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com