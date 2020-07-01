01 July 2020, Limassol, Cyprus

The directors of SeaBird Exploration Plc («The Company») hereby give notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting (“EGM”) of the shareholders to be held on 16 Jul 2020 at 11.00 (local time) at Diagoras House 7th Floor, 16 Pantelis Catelaris Street, CY 1097 Nicosia, Cyprus.

Two of the largest shareholders in the Company, Anderson Invest AS and Vatne Equity AS, have expressed their interest in being represented on the company’s Board of Directors with a joint representative. The Board of Directors welcomes the initiative, and has as a consequence proposed to increase the number of directors in the company by one, to a total of five, and the company’s Nomination Committee has nominated Mr. Hans Christian Anderson to become a director of the company.

Further, in view of the Company`s efforts to cut costs, the Board of Directors has decided that the remuneration to each director shall be reduced so that the total remuneration to the board of directors remains unchanged following the expansion of the board.

The EGM notice contains proposed changes to the board of directors as well as the nomination committee. The agenda and other relevant documents distributed to the shareholders are attached to this announcement and will also be listed on the company’s web-page: www.sbexp.com.

SeaBird is a global provider of marine acquisition of seismic data. SeaBird specializes in safe, high quality, and efficient operations within the 2D and source vessel segments, as well as in the shallow water segment. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

