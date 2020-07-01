New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Portable Ventilator Market, By Type, By Mode, By Application, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916711/?utm_source=GNW



Global portable ventilator market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the next five years.Portable ventilators are used to provide oxygen to patients while commuting.



The factors that drive the market are increasing breathing issues and respiratory problems among the growing population.Additionally, increasing smoking population is another factor for the growth in demand for portable ventilators.



Additionally, the requirement of portable ventilators exists in segments like homecare, clinics and hospitals.The intervention of technology in the healthcare sector has improved the operational conduct and has provided the patients with intensive care solutions.



However, the high cost of installation and high maintenance of the ventilators might act as a constraint for the market.



The market for global portable ventilator market is based on type, mode, application, end user, region and company.Based on type, the market is bifurcated into invasive ventilation and non-invasive ventilation.



The invasive ventilation segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to the ample number of applications like neurological diseases, respiratory diseases and sleeping disorders.

The overall portable ventilator market is widespread, expanding itself to Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa.North America has the largest market share on account of presence of leading market players and the capabilities to invest more in this market due to the rich economy of this region.



North America is followed by Europe, which is having the highest hospitalization rate. It holds the second position due to the increasing intensive care units (ICUs).



Major players in the global portable ventilator market include Becton Dickinson and Co., ResMed Inc, Smiths Group PLC, Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Medtronic PLC, Percussionaire Corp, Koninklijke Philips NV, Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA, Teleflex Inc and Hamilton Medical AG., etc. The inter-company competition keeps on increasing parallelly with the market, which in turn leads to innovations in technology, thus increasing customer satisfaction on a global level.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global portable ventilator market.

• To classify and forecast global portable ventilator market based on type, mode, application, end user, region and company.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global portable ventilator market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global portable ventilator market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global portable ventilator market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global portable ventilator market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global portable ventilator market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Hospitals and clinics

• Home care

• Ambulances

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global portable ventilator market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Invasive Ventilation

o Non-Invasive Ventilation

• Market, By Mode:

o Pressure Mode Ventilation

o Volume Mode Ventilation

o Combined Mode Ventilation

• Market, By Application:

o Aeromedical

o Pediatrics

o Domiciliary Ventilation

o Non-Invasive Ventilation

• Market, By End User:

o Hospital

o Ambulance

o Clinic

o Rehabilitation Center

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Australia

- South Korea

- Singapore

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle east & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global portable ventilator market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





