On account of increasing demand from cement, gypsum board, and ceramic industries; the Indian gypsum market is set to grow significantly in the following years. The industry is also being assisted by the government in the form of 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) for gypsum products. The FDI inflows in the Indian gypsum market have recorded significant growth in the past few years.

Further, with the robust infrastructural growth, India's gypsum consumption is on the rise. To meet the growing demand, Indian cement makers are moving towards utilizing synthetic gypsum. As per the analysis, gypsum consumption in India would grow at a CAGR of around 5% from 2018-19 to 2024-25.

The report, Indian Gypsum Industry Outlook to 2025 is an outcome of the exhaustive research and comprehensive analysis of the country's gypsum market vis-a-vis the global market. The report studies the state-wise gypsum supply, its consumption, and trade in India. It also talks about prevailing industry trends and drivers to provide an understanding of market dynamics and the industry structure.

The report covers different facets of the India gypsum market, integrating thorough analysis of its various categories. The production section studies the production of natural gypsum and synthetic gypsum, while the consumption section incorporates consumption of natural gypsum, synthetic gypsum, and imported gypsum. Overall, the research portrays the state of each of these categories over a period of 8 years (from 2017-18 to 2024-25).

As for gypsum trade in the country, the publisher has covered a comprehensive analysis of the product's import and export by value, volume, and country from 2014-15 to 2018-19. Further, information about the major gypsum producing state in the country has also been incorporated in the report.

To provide a balanced outlook of the country's gypsum market to clients, the report includes the profiles of major industry players with their key financials. Also, it covers an analysis of major gypsum consuming companies. In a nutshell, the research provides all the prerequisite information for intending clients looking out to venture into this industry and facilitates them to devise strategies while going for an investment/partnership in the Indian gypsum market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Analyst View

2. Research Methodology

3. India Gypsum Industry: An Overview

3.1 India in Global Context

4. Industry Trends and Drivers

4.1 Growing Foreign Investment

4.2 Construction Industry Major Driving Force for Gypsum Market

4.3 Increasing Demand for Synthetic Gypsum

5. Gypsum Industry Outlook to 2025

5.1 Production

5.1.1 By Category

5.1.1.1 Natural Gypsum

5.1.1.2 By-product Gypsum

5.2 Consumption

5.2.1 By Category

5.2.1.1 Natural Gypsum

5.2.1.2 By-product Gypsum

5.3 Trade Analysis

5.3.1 Import

5.3.1.1 By Volume

5.3.1.2 By Value

5.3.1.3 By Country

5.3.2 Export

5.3.2.1 By Volume

5.3.2.2 By Value

5.3.2.3 By Country

6. Gypsum Industry Verticals

6.1 Cement Industry

6.1.1 Specification

6.2 Gypsum Board

6.2.1 Specifications

6.3 Fertilizers

6.3.1 Specification

6.4 Ceramic and Others

6.4.1 Specification

7. Industry Players

7.1 Industry Structure

7.2 Major Gypsum Producers

7.2.1 Rajasthan State Mines & Minerals Ltd. (RSMML)

7.2.2 FCI Aravali Gypsum & Minerals India Ltd. (FAGMIL)

7.2.3 Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO)

7.2.4 Paradeep Phosphates Limited (PPL)

7.2.5 Coromandel International

7.2.6 Hindalco Industries Limited (HIL)

