Global aeroponics market was valued at around USD570 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of close to 25% during the forecast period.Aeroponics is defined as an indoor gardening practice in which the root structures of the plants are suspended in the air.



When compared to the conventional farming techniques, aeroponics is an efficient and effective way to grow plants owing to less water as well as minimal space requirements, which is the key factor for the growth & adoption of aeroponics across the globe.In addition to this, increasing popularity of organic food coupled with rising demand for disease-free farming environment in agriculture sector is anticipated to further boost the demand for aeroponics industry over the coming years.



Moreover, increase in urban population and rise in adoption of modern technologies in sustainable agriculture practices are likely to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the aeroponics market players in the years to come. However, some of the factors that might hamper the growth of global aeroponics market during the forecast period include high initial costs required for setting up the indoor structure, lighting and irrigation systems.

The global aeroponics market is segmented based on component, application, region and company.Based on component, the market can be segmented into irrigation component, lighting, sensor, climate control, building material, and others.



Among them, the irrigation component is projected to grow with a healthy CAGR through 2025. This growth can be attributed to need for pumping nutrient-enriched water at regular intervals of time, as the roots are held in a soilless growing medium.

Major players operating in the aeroponics market include AeroFarms, Aeroponics (AERO Development Corp), BrightFarms Inc, Evergreen Farm Oy, LettUs Grow, CombaGroup SA, Altius Farms, Ponics Technologies, Living Greens Farm, Freight Farms and others.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global aeroponics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



In this report, global aeroponics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Component:

o Irrigation Component

o Lighting

o Sensor

o Climate Control

o Building Material

o Others

• Market, By Application:

o Indoor Farming

o Outdoor Farming

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



