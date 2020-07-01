Dublin, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Accounting Services Market by Type of Services (Tax Preparation Services, Bookkeeping Services, Payroll Services, Others), by Company, by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian Accounting Services Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.
The Indian Accounting Services Market is driven by the government initiatives creating employment opportunities in the country. This has drastically increased the working population in the country. Additionally, the introduction of GST is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth. The arrival of GST has made businesses remodel their supply chains in order to take complete advantage of the new tax structure. Furthermore, the government of India is likely to allow multinational firms to register as auditors thereby fueling the market growth. Besides, the Digital India and Make in India initiatives are further expected to positively influence the market growth over the next few years.
The Indian Accounting Services Market is segmented based on type of services, company, and region. Based on type of services, the market can be categorized into tax preparation services, bookkeeping services, payroll services and others. The tax preparation services segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the growing number of new businesses and startups in the country. Additionally, growing equity market is further expected to drive the segmental growth during the forecast period. While, the payroll services segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for such solutions across various enterprises in order to ensure effective management.
The major players operating in the accounting services market are PricewaterhouseCoopers Private Limited (PWC), Deloitte Tax Services India Private Limited, KPMG India Pvt Ltd, Ernst & Young Pvt Ltd, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) India and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.
Years considered for this report:
Objective of the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Accounting Services: An Introduction and Classification
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Accounting Services Market
4. Voice of Customers
5. Executive Summary
6. India Accounting Services Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type of Services (Tax Preparation Services, Bookkeeping Services, Payroll Services & Others)
6.2.2. By Company
6.2.3. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map
7. India Tax Preparation Accounting Services Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Type of Services (Tax Planning and Consulting)
7.2.2. By Region
8. India Bookkeeping Accounting Services Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Type of Services (Invoicing Processing Services, Account Receivable Services, Accounts Payable Services, Bank Account Reconciliation & Other Bookkeeping Services)
8.2.2. By Region
9. Market Dynamics
9.1. Drivers
9.2. Challenges
10. India Economic Profile
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. PricewaterhouseCoopers Private Limited (PWC)
13.2. Deloitte Tax Services India Private Limited
13.3. KPMG India Pvt. Ltd.
13.4. Ernst & Young Pvt. Ltd.
13.5. Automatic Data Processing (ADP) India
14. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3qypaz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: