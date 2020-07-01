Dublin, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Accounting Services Market by Type of Services (Tax Preparation Services, Bookkeeping Services, Payroll Services, Others), by Company, by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Accounting Services Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.



The Indian Accounting Services Market is driven by the government initiatives creating employment opportunities in the country. This has drastically increased the working population in the country. Additionally, the introduction of GST is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth. The arrival of GST has made businesses remodel their supply chains in order to take complete advantage of the new tax structure. Furthermore, the government of India is likely to allow multinational firms to register as auditors thereby fueling the market growth. Besides, the Digital India and Make in India initiatives are further expected to positively influence the market growth over the next few years.



The Indian Accounting Services Market is segmented based on type of services, company, and region. Based on type of services, the market can be categorized into tax preparation services, bookkeeping services, payroll services and others. The tax preparation services segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the growing number of new businesses and startups in the country. Additionally, growing equity market is further expected to drive the segmental growth during the forecast period. While, the payroll services segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for such solutions across various enterprises in order to ensure effective management.



The major players operating in the accounting services market are PricewaterhouseCoopers Private Limited (PWC), Deloitte Tax Services India Private Limited, KPMG India Pvt Ltd, Ernst & Young Pvt Ltd, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) India and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2016-FY2017

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022-FY2026

Objective of the Study

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Indian Accounting Services Market from FY2016 to FY2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Indian Accounting Services Market from FY2020 to FY2026 and growth rate until FY2026.

To classify and forecast the Indian Accounting Services Market based on type of services, company, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Indian Accounting Services Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Accounting Services Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Accounting Services Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Accounting Services Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Indian Accounting Services Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Accounting Services: An Introduction and Classification



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Accounting Services Market



4. Voice of Customers



5. Executive Summary



6. India Accounting Services Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type of Services (Tax Preparation Services, Bookkeeping Services, Payroll Services & Others)

6.2.2. By Company

6.2.3. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. India Tax Preparation Accounting Services Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type of Services (Tax Planning and Consulting)

7.2.2. By Region



8. India Bookkeeping Accounting Services Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type of Services (Invoicing Processing Services, Account Receivable Services, Accounts Payable Services, Bank Account Reconciliation & Other Bookkeeping Services)

8.2.2. By Region



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. India Economic Profile



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. PricewaterhouseCoopers Private Limited (PWC)

13.2. Deloitte Tax Services India Private Limited

13.3. KPMG India Pvt. Ltd.

13.4. Ernst & Young Pvt. Ltd.

13.5. Automatic Data Processing (ADP) India



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3qypaz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900