Dublin, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Electric Vehicle market accounted for $162.34 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $716.87 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling market growth include favourable government policies and subsidies, growing concerns over environmental pollution, demand for increased vehicle range per charge, rapidly increasing sales of electric vehicles, and rising fuel prices will boost the demand for electric vehicles. However, lack of standardization of charging infrastructure is likely to hamper the market.



By propulsion type, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle segment is projected to witness the lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to the growing infrastructure of electric vehicle charging stations globally. This upsurge is due to the initiatives taken by the government of developing countries such as India and China to promote the usage of electric vehicles. Furthermore, companies such as Volkswagen Group are focusing on increasing its plug-in electric car sales.



On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the significant growth, during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for reducing carbon emission and developing. The automotive industry in the countries such as China, Japan and South Korea is inclined toward innovation, technology, and development of advanced electric vehicle. more advanced and fast charging stations are expected to propel the growth of electric vehicle. BYD, BAIC, Chery and SAIC among others are some of the key players in the Asia Pacific electric vehicle market.



Some of the key players in electric vehicle market include Energica Motor Company S.P.A, Ford Motors, General Motors Company, Volvo, Honda Motor Company Ltd, Nissan Motors Co. Ltd., Tesla, Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Hyundai, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), BYD Company Limited, Daimler AG, Continental, Volkswagen AG, Geely Automobile Holding Limited, Groupe Renault, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Jiangling Motors Corporation Limited, Lucid Motors, Inc., and Zotye International Automobile Trading Co. Ltd.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Propulsion Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)

5.3 Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV)

5.4 Battery electric vehicle (BEV)

5.5 Fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV)



6 Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Battery Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Lithium-Ion

6.3 Lead-Acid

6.4 Nickel Metal Hydride

6.5 Solid State

6.6 Metal-Air

6.7 Lithium-Sulfur

6.8 Flash Cell

6.9 Sodium Nickel Chloride



7 Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Commercial Vehicles

7.2.1 Trucks

7.2.2 Buses

7.3 Two wheelers

7.4 Passenger Cars

7.4.1 Mid-range Car

7.4.2 Small Car

7.4.3 Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)

7.4.4 Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV)



8 Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Plug-in EVSE

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Power Supply Range

8.2.1 Level 1

8.2.2 Level 2

8.2.3 Level 3

8.3 Deployment

8.3.1 Commercial

8.3.2 Residential



9 Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Charging Station Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Super Charging

9.3 Normal Charging



10 Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Material

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Conductive

10.3 Semiconductor

10.4 Substrate

10.5 Dielectric



11 Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Light Weighting Material

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Aluminum

11.3 Steel

11.4 High Strength Steel

11.5 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP)



12 Global Electric Vehicle Market, By High Power Electronics

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Insulated-gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT)

12.3 Silicon Carbide (SiC)

12.4 Gallium Nitride (GaN)



13 Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Component

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Infotainment System

13.2.1 Head Up Display System

13.2.2 Navigation, Information and Communication

13.2.3 Rear Seat Entertainment

13.2.4 Multimedia System

13.3 Electric Motor

13.4 Battery Cells & Packs

13.5 On-Board Charger

13.6 Electric Engine

13.7 Drivetrain

13.8 Base Charging Pad

13.9 Power Control Unit

13.10 Vehicle Charging Pad

13.11 Charge Cords

13.12 Vehicle Connectors

13.13 Attachment Plugs



14 Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Power Output

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Above 250 KW

14.3 Less than 100 KW

14.4 100-250 KW



15 Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Energy Harvesting

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Energy Type

15.2.1 Solar Energy

15.2.2 Thermal Energy

15.2.3 Kinetic Energy

15.3 Heat Recovery

15.3.1 Turbocharger

15.3.2 Regenerative Braking



16 Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Class

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Luxury

16.3 Mid-Priced



17 Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Sales Channel

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Aftermarket

17.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



18 Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Application

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Flexible Display

18.3 OLED Lighting

18.4 Electronics and Components

18.5 Organic Photovoltaic



19 Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Geography

19.1 Introduction

19.2 North America

19.3 Europe

19.4 Asia-Pacific

19.5 South America

19.6 Middle East & Africa



20 Key Developments

20.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

20.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

20.3 New Product Launch

20.4 Expansions

20.5 Other Key Strategies



21 Company Profiling

21.1 Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

21.2 Ford Motors

21.3 General Motors Company

21.4 Volvo

21.5 Honda Motor Company Ltd.

21.6 Nissan Motors Co. Ltd.

21.7 Tesla, Inc.

21.8 Toyota Motor Corporation

21.9 Hyundai

21.10 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW)

21.11 BYD Company Limited

21.12 Daimler AG

21.13 Continental

21.14 Volkswagen AG

21.15 Geely Automobile Holding Limited

21.16 Groupe Renault

21.17 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

21.18 Jiangling Motors Corporation Limited

21.19 Lucid Motors, Inc.

21.20 Zotye International Automobile Trading Co. Ltd.



