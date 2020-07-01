Dublin, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Electric Vehicle market accounted for $162.34 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $716.87 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling market growth include favourable government policies and subsidies, growing concerns over environmental pollution, demand for increased vehicle range per charge, rapidly increasing sales of electric vehicles, and rising fuel prices will boost the demand for electric vehicles. However, lack of standardization of charging infrastructure is likely to hamper the market.
By propulsion type, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle segment is projected to witness the lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to the growing infrastructure of electric vehicle charging stations globally. This upsurge is due to the initiatives taken by the government of developing countries such as India and China to promote the usage of electric vehicles. Furthermore, companies such as Volkswagen Group are focusing on increasing its plug-in electric car sales.
On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the significant growth, during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for reducing carbon emission and developing. The automotive industry in the countries such as China, Japan and South Korea is inclined toward innovation, technology, and development of advanced electric vehicle. more advanced and fast charging stations are expected to propel the growth of electric vehicle. BYD, BAIC, Chery and SAIC among others are some of the key players in the Asia Pacific electric vehicle market.
Some of the key players in electric vehicle market include Energica Motor Company S.P.A, Ford Motors, General Motors Company, Volvo, Honda Motor Company Ltd, Nissan Motors Co. Ltd., Tesla, Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Hyundai, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), BYD Company Limited, Daimler AG, Continental, Volkswagen AG, Geely Automobile Holding Limited, Groupe Renault, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Jiangling Motors Corporation Limited, Lucid Motors, Inc., and Zotye International Automobile Trading Co. Ltd.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Propulsion Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)
5.3 Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV)
5.4 Battery electric vehicle (BEV)
5.5 Fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV)
6 Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Battery Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Lithium-Ion
6.3 Lead-Acid
6.4 Nickel Metal Hydride
6.5 Solid State
6.6 Metal-Air
6.7 Lithium-Sulfur
6.8 Flash Cell
6.9 Sodium Nickel Chloride
7 Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Commercial Vehicles
7.2.1 Trucks
7.2.2 Buses
7.3 Two wheelers
7.4 Passenger Cars
7.4.1 Mid-range Car
7.4.2 Small Car
7.4.3 Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)
7.4.4 Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV)
8 Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Plug-in EVSE
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Power Supply Range
8.2.1 Level 1
8.2.2 Level 2
8.2.3 Level 3
8.3 Deployment
8.3.1 Commercial
8.3.2 Residential
9 Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Charging Station Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Super Charging
9.3 Normal Charging
10 Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Material
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Conductive
10.3 Semiconductor
10.4 Substrate
10.5 Dielectric
11 Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Light Weighting Material
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Aluminum
11.3 Steel
11.4 High Strength Steel
11.5 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP)
12 Global Electric Vehicle Market, By High Power Electronics
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Insulated-gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT)
12.3 Silicon Carbide (SiC)
12.4 Gallium Nitride (GaN)
13 Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Component
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Infotainment System
13.2.1 Head Up Display System
13.2.2 Navigation, Information and Communication
13.2.3 Rear Seat Entertainment
13.2.4 Multimedia System
13.3 Electric Motor
13.4 Battery Cells & Packs
13.5 On-Board Charger
13.6 Electric Engine
13.7 Drivetrain
13.8 Base Charging Pad
13.9 Power Control Unit
13.10 Vehicle Charging Pad
13.11 Charge Cords
13.12 Vehicle Connectors
13.13 Attachment Plugs
14 Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Power Output
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Above 250 KW
14.3 Less than 100 KW
14.4 100-250 KW
15 Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Energy Harvesting
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Energy Type
15.2.1 Solar Energy
15.2.2 Thermal Energy
15.2.3 Kinetic Energy
15.3 Heat Recovery
15.3.1 Turbocharger
15.3.2 Regenerative Braking
16 Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Class
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Luxury
16.3 Mid-Priced
17 Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Sales Channel
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Aftermarket
17.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
18 Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Application
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Flexible Display
18.3 OLED Lighting
18.4 Electronics and Components
18.5 Organic Photovoltaic
19 Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Geography
19.1 Introduction
19.2 North America
19.3 Europe
19.4 Asia-Pacific
19.5 South America
19.6 Middle East & Africa
20 Key Developments
20.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
20.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
20.3 New Product Launch
20.4 Expansions
20.5 Other Key Strategies
21 Company Profiling
21.1 Energica Motor Company S.p.A.
21.2 Ford Motors
21.3 General Motors Company
21.4 Volvo
21.5 Honda Motor Company Ltd.
21.6 Nissan Motors Co. Ltd.
21.7 Tesla, Inc.
21.8 Toyota Motor Corporation
21.9 Hyundai
21.10 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW)
21.11 BYD Company Limited
21.12 Daimler AG
21.13 Continental
21.14 Volkswagen AG
21.15 Geely Automobile Holding Limited
21.16 Groupe Renault
21.17 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
21.18 Jiangling Motors Corporation Limited
21.19 Lucid Motors, Inc.
21.20 Zotye International Automobile Trading Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3i84
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: