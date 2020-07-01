Dublin, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market accounted for $3,954.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $9,047.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling market growth are increasing maritime activities and rising concern about environment conservation. However, stringent regulatory measures are the restraining factors for the growth of the market.



By propulsion type, the full electric vessel segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of its ability to provide more efficiency. On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the introduction of various technologically advanced systems.



Some of the key players in Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market include Caterpillar, AB Volvo Penta, Rolls Royce, BAE Systems, Wartsila, GE, Cummins, Niigata Power Systems, Torqeedo GmbH, Steyr Motors, Fairbanks Morse Engine, Masson-Marine SAS, and MAN Diesel & Turbo.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End-user Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, By Propulsion Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Full Electric Vessel

5.3 Hybrid Vessel



6 Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, By Power Rating

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Up to 1 MW

6.3 1.1-2 MW

6.4 2.1-3.5 MW

6.5 Above 3.5 MW



7 Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, By Vessel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cruise Ships

7.3 Ferries

7.4 Tugboats & Offshore Service Vessels (OSVs)

7.5 Yachts

7.6 Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) Vessels

7.7 Submarines

7.8 Platform Supply Vessel (PSV)

7.9 Small Cargo Ships

7.10 Other Vessels

7.10.1 Underwater Vehicles

7.10.2 Water Sports

7.10.3 Fishing Vessels



8 Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, By Revolution Per Minute (RPM)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 0-1,000 RPM

8.3 1,001-2,500 RPM

8.4 Above 2500 RPM



9 Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, By Deadweight

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Less Than 5K Dead Weight Tonnage (DWT)

9.3 5K-10K Dead Weight Tonnage (DWT)

9.4 More Than 10K Dead Weight Tonnage (DWT)



10 Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Offshore Drilling

10.3 Commercial

10.4 Logistics



11 Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, By End-user

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Military Ships

11.3 Civil Ships



12 Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Caterpillar

14.2 AB Volvo Penta

14.3 Rolls Royce

14.4 BAE Systems

14.5 Wartsila

14.6 GE

14.7 Cummins

14.8 Niigata Power Systems

14.9 Torqeedo GmbH

14.10 Steyr Motors

14.11 Fairbanks Morse Engine

14.12 Masson-Marine SAS

14.13 MAN Diesel & Turbo



