The Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market accounted for $3,954.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $9,047.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling market growth are increasing maritime activities and rising concern about environment conservation. However, stringent regulatory measures are the restraining factors for the growth of the market.
By propulsion type, the full electric vessel segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of its ability to provide more efficiency. On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the introduction of various technologically advanced systems.
Some of the key players in Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market include Caterpillar, AB Volvo Penta, Rolls Royce, BAE Systems, Wartsila, GE, Cummins, Niigata Power Systems, Torqeedo GmbH, Steyr Motors, Fairbanks Morse Engine, Masson-Marine SAS, and MAN Diesel & Turbo.
