Dublin, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants market accounted for $816.84 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,446.01 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling market growth are increasing the number of air passengers and growing demand for aircraft with fuel efficiency. However, diminished defence expenditure in the developed countries is the restraining factors for the growth of the market.



By resin type, the epoxy segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of its ability to provide excellent protection against severe corrosive environments. Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increase in air traffic as a result of reasonable fares offered by low-cost airlines.



Some of the key players in Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market include 3M, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, PPG Industries, Master Bond, Huntsman Corporation, Dow Corning, Flamemaster, Henkel, Beacon Adhesives, Permatex, Hexcel Corporation, Cytec Solvay Group, Chemetall, United Resin Corporation, and AVIC.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Adhesives

5.2.1 Structural Acrylics

5.2.2 Yanoacrylates

5.2.3 Anaerobic

5.2.4 Laminate Adhesives

5.2.5 Heat Seal Adhesives

5.2.6 Contact Adhesives

5.2.7 Attachment Adhesives

5.3 Sealants

5.3.1 Edge Fill

5.3.2 UV Curing Sealants

5.3.3 Acrylic



6 Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Resin Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyurethane

6.3 Epoxy

6.4 Silicone

6.5 Polysulfide

6.6 Other Resins Types

6.6.1 Pressure-sensitive Adhesives

6.6.2 Hot-melt Adhesives



7 Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Aircraft Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Small Wide Body

7.3 Large Wide Body

7.4 Single Aisle

7.5 Medium Wide Body

7.6 Regional Jets



8 Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Water-based

8.3 Solvent-based

8.4 Other Technologies

8.4.1 Cyanoacrylate

8.4.2 Methyl Methacrylate

8.4.3 Polysulfide

8.4.4 Polyester

8.4.5 Structural Acrylics



9 Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Metal and Fiber Composites

9.3 Flight Control Surface Seals

9.4 Optical Fibers

9.5 Fuel Assemblies

9.6 Transducer Seals



10 Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market, By End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Commercial

10.3 General Aviation

10.4 Satellites

10.5 Military

10.6 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

10.7 Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO)



11 Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 3M

13.2 Royal Adhesives & Sealants

13.3 PPG Industries

13.4 Master Bond

13.5 Huntsman Corporation

13.6 Dow Corning

13.7 Flamemaster

13.8 Henkel

13.9 Beacon Adhesives Inc.

13.10 Permatex

13.11 Hexcel Corporation

13.12 Cytec Solvay Group

13.13 Chemetall

13.14 United Resin Corporation

13.15 AVIC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ec6z9v

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900