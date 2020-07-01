Dublin, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants market accounted for $816.84 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,446.01 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling market growth are increasing the number of air passengers and growing demand for aircraft with fuel efficiency. However, diminished defence expenditure in the developed countries is the restraining factors for the growth of the market.
By resin type, the epoxy segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of its ability to provide excellent protection against severe corrosive environments. Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increase in air traffic as a result of reasonable fares offered by low-cost airlines.
Some of the key players in Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market include 3M, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, PPG Industries, Master Bond, Huntsman Corporation, Dow Corning, Flamemaster, Henkel, Beacon Adhesives, Permatex, Hexcel Corporation, Cytec Solvay Group, Chemetall, United Resin Corporation, and AVIC.
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Adhesives
5.2.1 Structural Acrylics
5.2.2 Yanoacrylates
5.2.3 Anaerobic
5.2.4 Laminate Adhesives
5.2.5 Heat Seal Adhesives
5.2.6 Contact Adhesives
5.2.7 Attachment Adhesives
5.3 Sealants
5.3.1 Edge Fill
5.3.2 UV Curing Sealants
5.3.3 Acrylic
6 Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Resin Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Polyurethane
6.3 Epoxy
6.4 Silicone
6.5 Polysulfide
6.6 Other Resins Types
6.6.1 Pressure-sensitive Adhesives
6.6.2 Hot-melt Adhesives
7 Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Aircraft Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Small Wide Body
7.3 Large Wide Body
7.4 Single Aisle
7.5 Medium Wide Body
7.6 Regional Jets
8 Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Water-based
8.3 Solvent-based
8.4 Other Technologies
8.4.1 Cyanoacrylate
8.4.2 Methyl Methacrylate
8.4.3 Polysulfide
8.4.4 Polyester
8.4.5 Structural Acrylics
9 Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Metal and Fiber Composites
9.3 Flight Control Surface Seals
9.4 Optical Fibers
9.5 Fuel Assemblies
9.6 Transducer Seals
10 Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market, By End-user
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Commercial
10.3 General Aviation
10.4 Satellites
10.5 Military
10.6 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
10.7 Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO)
11 Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 3M
13.2 Royal Adhesives & Sealants
13.3 PPG Industries
13.4 Master Bond
13.5 Huntsman Corporation
13.6 Dow Corning
13.7 Flamemaster
13.8 Henkel
13.9 Beacon Adhesives Inc.
13.10 Permatex
13.11 Hexcel Corporation
13.12 Cytec Solvay Group
13.13 Chemetall
13.14 United Resin Corporation
13.15 AVIC
