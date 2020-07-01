Dublin, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cigars - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Cigars market worldwide will grow by a projected US$1.5 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3%. Cigars, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 1.3% and reach a market size of US$17.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Cigars market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 0.7% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$21.8 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$33.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Cigars segment will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Cigars market.



Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 3.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$620 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Cigars market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Cigars Move Ahead in an Environment Laced with Challenges

Current & Future Analysis

US and Europe Contribute Bulk, Emerging Economies Lend Momentum

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cigars Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Cigars Benefited from Regulations on Cigarettes, but Not Anymore

Premium Cigars Segment Shadows Growth in Luxury Goods Market

Cigar Market Growth: An Outcome of Mass Market Strategies

Little Cigars and Cigarillos Dominate Market

Flavored Variants Gain Traction among Youth

Cigar Manufacturers Eye Female Cigar Smoking Market

Growing Consumption of Cigars: A Boon for Cigar Tobacco Farmers

Competition

Cigar Industry Remains Highly Concentrated

Major Premium Cigar Brands in the Global Arena

Habanos Dominates the Cuban Cigar Market

Habanos Adopts Creative Marketing Strategies to Drive Cigar Consumption



