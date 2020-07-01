BALA CYNWYD, Penn., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading private markets asset management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today announced the final closing of the Hamilton Lane Impact Fund (the “Fund”) with total capital commitments of more than $95 million. The Fund has a dual focus designed to generate both attractive investment returns and positive social and environmental impact.



The Fund will invest in businesses globally through direct investments and primary or secondary investments, with a focus on the core impact sectors of health and wellness, energy and environment, community development, and financial empowerment. Leveraging Hamilton Lane’s broad network and robust platform of deal flow and GP relationships, the Fund will seek investments across diversified private markets strategies—including buyout, growth, venture and real assets—that generate meaningful and measurable impact.

Jackie Rantanen, Managing Director and Head of Product Management at Hamilton Lane, commented: “We are pleased to announce the close of the Hamilton Lane Impact Fund, which underscores our longstanding commitment to this space and our focus on generating both attractive returns and positive impact for our clients. As impact investing continues to gain attention and traction from all investor types, the private markets industry has responded in kind, helping address some of the world’s most pressing environmental and social challenges, while seeking to generate meaningful returns.”

“Hamilton Lane’s platform, scale and data expertise give us a powerful advantage in identifying and executing on attractive investment opportunities aimed at benefitting society, such as through quality jobs and employment, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, efficient infrastructure and access to quality education and healthcare for underserved populations. We’re honored that our approach to impact investing continues to resonate with the investor community and market at large,” she said.

The Fund will primarily focus investments in the developed markets, with the opportunity to impact the emerging markets through companies with global operations. The Fund’s investor base is comprised of a diverse mix of limited partners, including large private pension funds, financial institutions, high-net-worth individuals, endowments and other institutions.

Hamilton Lane has been creating targeted impact strategies for clients for nearly 20 years. While this Fund represents the first commingled vehicle of its kind for the firm, it is an extension of Hamilton Lane’s broader product suite, which includes more than $69 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020.

