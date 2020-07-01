The Italian TV production features the story of a modern-day heroine who fights for her freedom and independence against all those who have conspired against her and unfairly imprisoned her.

West Palm Beach, Florida, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Luna, the HD entertainment channel that features the most popular and captivating series, narconovelas, and telenovelas catering to the Latina audience, presents four European TV stories with strong women leads as heroines of their dramas. Overall, the tales demonstrate the complexity and multiplicity of the ways the female characters express their action through: El Pasado Está Por Venir (The Past is yet to come), Pasión Toscana (Tuscan Passion), Solteras Indisponibles, and Sacrificio de Amor (Love and Sacrifice).

El Pasado Está Por Venir (The Past is Yet to Come) airs on July 2 at 1:15 P.M. ET. It is a Ukrainian one-hour, 12 episodes, series about a woman who dreams to pursue a medical career and get married with a respected man. Dreams come true, but her family life turns into a nightmare when she is not able to handle the degrading treatment from her husband. When she tries to start a new life, her husband is found dead, and she becomes the main suspect. Then she turns out to be the only survivor in a car accident, an opportunity to start over.

The three first seasons of Pasión Toscana (Tuscan Passion) are scheduled to start on July 6 at 6:55 P.M. ET. The Italian TV production features the story of a modern-day heroine who fights for her freedom and independence against all those who have conspired against her and unfairly imprisoned her. All happen in a rich vineyard countryside where an old feud between rival families who regularly fight each other and live around conspiracies, secrets and unspeakable sins, where brothers competing for the love of one woman.

The movie of the month Solteras Indisponibles will premiere on July 20 at 12:30 P.M. ET. Dramatic comedy tales the story of three friends who, in their childhood, asked a gypsy for a wish: to be lucky both in love and life. They make a pact to share their romantic fates, no matter what happens. As they grow older, the women trying to transform their boring, nerdy selves in a quest to find happiness, discovering that their promise has taken on much deeper significance than it had when they were young.

The month TV series calendar ends on July 24 at 4:05 P.M. ET with Sacrificio de Amor (Love and Sacrifice), the 24 episodes period drama sets in the striking scenery of the Carrara marble quarries. From the last year of the Belle Époque, throughout the inferno of World War One, the protagonists will have to fight for their love and for their ideals, for power and against injustice. Each one of them will find themselves having to make sacrifices for their passion, until the arrival of war, which forcing them all to pick up the pieces of their shattered lives.

Ultra Luna is owned and operated by Olympusat, and it’s currently available on Hotwire Communications, Charter Spectrum, and FiOS by Verizon.

For more information on Ultra Luna’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit Ultra Luna HD Spanish-language networks at olympusat.com.

